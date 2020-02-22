How Ekushey February transformed into International Mother Language Day

Today is Ekushey, the 21st February, an incredible day throughout the entire existence of Bangladesh. On this day 62 years prior various bold Bangladeshi young people set out their lives to ensure the pride of their first language.

With that calamitous occasion occurring with youthful blood spilled in the city of Dhaka, the seed of our nationhood was planted which grew and developed into a tree and invigorated us the and mettle to press for self-assurance and opportunity from bondage and misuse of the Pakistanis.

This pivotal occasion occurred in the wake of the then Pakistani rulers’ first endeavor to stifle the Bangla-talking individuals’ one of a kind personality with their own language, legacy, workmanship and culture.

They attempted to deny our entitlement to talk, think and write in our first language, when the then Governor General of Pakistan Mohammad Ali Jinnah most unjustifiably pronounced that Urdu would be the main authority language of the territory of Pakistan.

This announcement from the decision quarters was a conspicuous forswearing of the privilege of the Bengalis who framed most of the number of inhabitants in Pakistan. Yet, when the valiant children of this land most unselfishly grasped affliction to counter the plans of the Pakistani rulers speaking to the minority of the populace, this progression was composed into history as the fearless activity of a people who battled for maintaining the respect of their national pride. Be that as it may, for the Bengalis, as the years spent by, the longing for liberating themselves from the shackles of misuse picked up force suddenly as the world saw the political developments of the sixties introducing the six-point contract of the Awami League, the 11-point requests of the understudies, the mass development of 1969, and at last the Liberation War of 1971 that brought forth Bangladesh.

This day of the most noteworthy and noblest penance is currently the unceasing source of motivation for the individuals of Bangladesh and the Shaheed Minar has become an extremely strong image of our nationhood and national solidarity. Thus lies the genuine significance of the Immortal Ekushey.

Until 2000, the festival of the day was kept to Bangladesh and Bangla talking people groups spread the world over. With the declaration of the day as the International Mother Language Day by the UN in 1999, the day has been given its due all inclusive measurement and it has become a pride ownership of our country. The soul of the Ekushey will consistently give us motivation to continue onward as a free country that won’t bow its head to unholy and merciless forces attempting to smother our way of life as a country.

In 1948 Mohammed Ali Jinnah, the representative General pronounced, “Urdu and Urdu alone will be the national language of Pakistan”. It was an imperious measure forced upon 58.6 percent of the Bangla talking greater part.

The youthful understudies didn’t respect Jinnah’s revelation, battled on the blockades, sorted out the language development and made it a political issue by giving up their lives.

In the long run this patriotism, which concentrated emphatically on language, at last brought forth another nation in 1971, called Bangladesh.

From 1953 onwards till today, 21st February is being seen as a saints’ day. The Memorial raised in their name has transformed into a national gathering place. The adoration and regard that these saints had stirred for Bengali native language and culture, in the end established the framework of the war of freedom of Bangladesh.

In 1956 Pakistan Constitution, Bengali and Urdu were proclaimed as state dialects of Pakistan. In the constitution of Bangladesh, embraced in 1972, it is an expressed: the language of the Republic would be Bengali. In Bangladesh consistent endeavors are on to build up Bangla in varying backgrounds.

The choice to watch 21st February as the International Mother Language Day was collectively taken at the 30th General Conference of the UNESCO hung on November 17, 1999.

Bangladesh authoritatively sent a proposition to UNESCO mentioning the world body to embrace a Resolution announcing 21st February as International Mother Language Day.

The Language Division of UNESCO denoted the proposition from the Government of Bangladesh as the Draft Resolution – 35 and sent the equivalent to Commission-2 for thought. The Commission consistently suggested the proposition for introduction at the Plenary Session of the General Conference of the UNESCO.

This proposition from Bangladesh was supported by Ivory Coast, Italy, Indonesia, Iran, Oman, Comoros, Gambia, Chile, Dominican Republic, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Paraguaya, the Philippines, the Bahamas, Benin, Blearus, Vanatua, India, Micronesia, Malaysia, Egypt, Russia, Lithunia, Srilanka, Saudi Arabia, Surinam, Slovakia and Honduras.

From that point onward, on November 17, 1999, 21st February was announced in the General Conference as the International Mother Language Day.

It might be referenced here that “Gaffargaon Theater” under Mymensing locale in Bangladesh had in 1997, in a booklet distributed on the eve of 21st February, raised the “interest for announcement of an International Mother Language Day and for the International acknowledgment of 21st February.”

There is an Organization named “Mother Language Lovers of the World” in Canada. There are ten English, Kutchi, Cantonese, German, Filipino, Bengali and Hindi talking individuals in that association. In 1999 they encouraged the UNO and the UNESCO to announce 21st February as the International Mother Language Day.

The UNESCO in answer educated them that such proposition must be considered on the off chance that it had originated from the National Commission for UNESCO of any part state.

The said association educated Ministry regarding Education, Government of Bangladesh of the issue over phone. The administration sent the Bangladesh Proposal to UNESCO at the most punctual chopping down all the procedural customs.

The Proposal was expeditiously sent to UNESCO. This empowered UNESCO to receive the noteworthy goals over the long haul.

It is an incredible accomplishment with respect to Bangladesh. Most likely nothing similarly extraordinary has been accomplished after the Independence war.

The International Mother Language Day isn’t just for Bangladesh, rather it is for all speakers of all dialects everywhere throughout the world. Disregarding that, Bangladesh can’t however feel glad when 21st February has been picked as the International Mother Language Day.

As per the UNESCO insights, at regular intervals a language kicks the bucket. Observing International Mother Language Day is a chance to advance and ensure social and semantic assorted variety.

It is evaluated that practically 50% of more than 6,000 dialects being used overall are at risk for vanishing. Since language is so firmly connected to culture, losing a language likewise suggests the vanishing of a culture’s methods for articulation.

For little ethnic gatherings and minorities over the world, International Mother Language Day is a useful asset in their mission to protect their language and social legacy. That is the thing that this occasion is tied in with; ensuring one’s way of life and primary language and maintaining it with satisfaction.

Also, obviously on this day, the entire world gives proper respect to the saints of 1952, by commending their primary languages and harping on the significance of protecting it.

In light of the worldwide financial emergency, numerous nations are currently attempting to fix and control their activity markets. While various governments are talking less about the estimation of globalization and are communicating more worries about vagrants.

In the time of globalization, it is currently more basic than any other time in recent memory to manufacture connections, find common comprehension and regard contrasts.

The International Mother Language Day is one of the activities to remind the worldwide resident that assorted variety is a significant wellspring of solidarity – monetary, social and profound.