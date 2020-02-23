Bangla Is Not a Smart Language!

Bangla language appreciates a one of a kind differentiation for being the main language on the planet for which individuals relinquished their lives just to be perceived as a state language of a nation – Pakistan. The interest for announcing Bangla as the state language started in 1948 when Pakistan’s Founder and First Governor General Muhammad Ali Jinnah made his just ever outing to Dhaka and proclaimed in English that Urdu will be the main state language of Pakistan.

Jinnah didn’t talk, compose or read Urdu and neither did he know anything about being a Muslim however he was the person who, alongside his crazy greedy political partners, felt that solitary a different nation for Muslims would tackle the collected verifiable issues of the Muslims. Once, Jinnah went to visit Delhi’s noteworthy Jam-e Mosque with Congress President Maulana Abul Kalam Azad. Maulana Azad requested that Jinnah take off his shoes before he entered the mosque.

Jinnah was amazed as he never entered a mosque and had no clue about the conventional custom of the Muslims or anything of Islam. By announcing Urdu to be the main state language of Pakistan, Jinnah just needed to secure the enthusiasm of 6 percent populace of the then Pakistan, the majority of who moved to Pakistan from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh after Partition. Jinnah unusually thought Urdu was the language of Muslims not understanding that dialects don’t have religion.

Jinnah’s revelation was firmly fought by the understudies of Dhaka University coming full circle in a development, normally known as language development which took a definitive turn in the long stretch of February 1952. On 21 and 22 February 1952 police terminated on the exhibiting understudies and the everyday citizens who were out on the road requesting that Bangla be authoritatively announced the state language of Pakistan. Number of understudies and everyday citizens were killed right now terminating.

In 1956 Bangla was given the status of one of the two state dialects of Pakistan, the other one being Urdu. Anyway the 1956 Constitution never got executed and was annulled in 1958 by Iskandar Mirza.

The language development is viewed as the start of a long battle to set up a country province of Bangla talking individuals lastly the Liberation War of 1971 and the rise of an autonomous nation – Bangladesh.

Today Bangla is the seventh biggest communicated in language on the planet, expressed around by 265 million (228 million and fifth as far as language of local speakers) individuals in Bangladesh, India and somewhere else while Urdu considerably following seventy odd years is spoken by just 170 million individuals, involving the eleventh situation in the list of dialects distributed as of late by ‘Ethnologue’

– a US based non-benefit association. 21 February, the language day has been perceived by the UNESCO as the International Mother Language Day.

Four and a half decades later after the development of Bangladesh when one thinks back the general status of Bangla isn’t empowering. Bangla, the language for which the children of this dirt yielded their lives despite everything is viewed as an un-savvy language by a large portion of our present age and in Assam where 15 individuals were slaughtered on 19 May 1961 by the Assamese police in the Barak Valley as the State legislature of Assam took a choice to make Assamese the main authority language of the state despite the fact that lion’s share of the individuals were Bangla talking.

That development didn’t prevail with regards to accomplishing its objective and today roughly 1.9 million individuals are stateless in Assam in light of the fact that their first language is Bangla.

In Bangladesh, the place that is known for Bangla, the state language has consistently been dismissed in our every day life and in instruction foundations, including the Madrasas.

Following Bangabandhu shaped government in 1972, a choice was taken to present Bangla as a mode of guidance in instruction organizations as it is done in all nations of the world. The instructing of English language and writing was not prohibited yet must be amalgamated into the framework.

In nations where English is the principal language, an understudy (not at the outset) needs to take a subsequent language and by and large it would be French. Nowadays the subsequent language likewise incorporates either Chinese, Arabic, Korean, Japanese or German and so on.

In Bangladesh the status Bangla shockingly keeps on being undermined by various quarters and what is progressively heartbreaking is that getting the hang of, talking and writing in English is viewed as preconditions for being shrewd. It isn’t the information, one’s character, and acumen which characterize an individual’s quickness.

It is somewhat the hairdo, the style of dress, language spoken or the mobile phone one conveys has become the determinant of brilliance. Any individual who can talk or compose English, much of the time wrongly, is viewed as a keen individual than somebody who can talk or compose Bangla effectively.

The saddest part is that the majority of the guardians incorrectly believe that sending their kids to a supposed ‘English Medium’ school will make them more astute and mentally unrivaled.

The presumption might be thoroughly off-base. An individual who realizes great Bangla additionally is similarly acceptable in English. We need more mentally develop individuals than silly semi uninformed ‘brilliant’ individuals.

By and by I examined in a school which was built up in 1853 by Jesuit ministers and the majority of our instructors were outsiders, aside from the Bangla educator. The school had two floods of instruction, one English Medium under the neighborhood Education Board and the other one Senior Cambridge under Cambridge University.

Decision from among the two streams would be chosen after the eighth grade. Till class eight the schedule would be uniform and the course readings were likewise accessible in both Bangla and English. Bangla language and writing for Bangla talking understudies were mandatory.

We had a sizeable number of understudies whose mother language was Urdu and they had the choice of examining Urdu language. The school likewise had barely any outsiders whose guardians worked in the railroads, Chittagong Port, Tea Gardens or in Burmah Oil Company (BOC) and hardly any other British overseeing specialist firms.

They were given the choice to take French language course. In class six we were first acquainted with Rabindranath. ‘Gitanjali’ was made a necessary book and our Canadian math’s educator took upon himself the obligation to show us Tagore melody with his abnormal Canadian intonation! However, that didn’t debilitate him to adore Tagore.

Today all these may appear fantasies to the present age understudies and guardians the same. By any standard instruction was significantly more important, satisfied the guideline, allowed for little youngsters to play open air games and read for delight. The youthful students had a total perspective on the world.