Indian firm proposes to set up portable repairing plant

An Indian new business is wanting to set up a ‘versatile restoration plant’ in Bangladesh.

Rebest Technology Private Limited, the Indian firm, has sent a proposition to the Bangladesh High Commission in India mentioning to find a way to set up a ‘Portable/specialized gadgets renovation’ plant, government sources said.

The proposition, marked by Junaid Khan of the Indian organization on December 27, 2019, says Rebest Technology is wanting to set up a plant to revamp old cell phones, I-cushions and other specialized gadgets in the nation.

“The whole capital of around Tk 50 crore will be created through remote direct speculation and our innovation accomplice is a UK-based organization, West One Technology, which is right now the previous two decades,” the letter says.

“The proposed plant won’t just create sizeable work yet in addition handle the issue of taking care of old specialized gadgets,” the letter included.

In the letter, the Rebest Technology Private Limited additionally mentioned the Bangladesh High Commission to hold a gathering with the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) and different offices to streamline the venture.

Subsequent to getting the letter, the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi has sent it to the secretary of Economic Relations Divisions (ERD) and official director of BIDA to make further strides. It will be the principal organization that might want to set up a renovation plant for cell phone and specialized gadgets in the nation.

When reached, official administrator of BIDA Md Sirazul Islam disclosed to The Independent that they had gotten Rebest Technology’s proposition and they were examining it.

“We’ll settle on the venture by the Indian firm, if the proposition is feasible for the nation,” he said.

As per the Rebest Technology site, it is a private constrained organization, enlisted with the recorder of organizations, Delhi, on November 29, 2019. It is a privately owned business with an approved capital of INR 10,00,000 and settled up capital of INR 1,00,000.