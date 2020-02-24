Kareena Kapoor Khan needs to look straightforward off-screen

Bollywood entertainer Kareena Kapoor Khan is tired of the looks that on-screen characters need to keep up off-screen.

She feels it’s fine to gaze dolled upward in the motion pictures and on honorary pathway, however off-screen, you ought to show up as you may be. Bebo wouldn’t fret strolling around in chappals now.

She is worn out and depleted from satisfying appearances.

It would appear that she has removed a leaf from hubby Saif Ali Khan and Laal Singh Chadha co-star Aamir Khan’s book. They love to keep it basic.

She gave us one of the most paramount characters of her profession as Poo in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham in 2001, a job that she nailed with accuracy. Crap was amazing and massively alluring and siphoned up the glitz remainder with her style trips.

After seven years in Tashan, she brought something many refer to as Size-Zero, which displayed her responsibility towards her wellness and artfulness.

Kareena has consistently been one of the most dazzling on-screen characters in Bollywood, and somebody who has likewise handled jobs like Chameli, Dev, and Omkara.

Aside from Laal Singh Chaddha, she additionally has Takht and Angrezi Medium coming up this year.