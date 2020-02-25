Mushfiq arrives at another tallness

Mushfiqur Rahim carried himself to another tallness when he pummeled his dependable third Test twofold hundreds on the day three of the lone Test against visiting Zimbabwe at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium (SBNCS) in Mirpur yesterday.

Rahim is currently the main batsman in Bangladesh had the record of three twofold hundreds of years added to his repertoire that outperformed the record of Garry Sobers (West Indies), Mark Taylor (Australia), Hanif Mohammad (Pakistan), Graham Gooch (England), Inzamamul Haque (Pakistan), VVS Laxman (India) and put himself next to Viv Richard (West Indies), Sanat Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka) and Stephen Fleming (New Zealand), Chris Gayle (West Indies), Garry Kirstein (South Africa), Justin Langer (Australia), Steven Smith (Australia, etc.

Tamim Iqbal was the most elevated Test run-getter in Bangladesh before the dismiss from the single Test against the east African side.

In transit to playing his hypnotizing, relentless innings of 203, Mushfiq has supplanted Tamim, who was top for such a long time. However, Rahim, who skipped wicket-keeping job for Liton Kumar Das, chalked up 4,413 runs, only eight runs more than the hard-hitting opener.

Coming to bat at day three, Mushfiqur Rahim scored up his century after Mominul Haque, who got out for 132.

Mushfiq strolled for the record in the wake of losing his skipper. In spite of losing two wickets, then again, he made a hounded opposition against Zimbabwean bowlers.

He was quiet and cool on route to his splendid twofold century in the wake of finishing his century from 161 balls. This was his first twofold subsequent to dropping his keeping job.

He outshone Mohammad Ashraful in the wake of striking his seventh century. Mushfiq slammed his four centuries in abroad conditions what he did in his captaincy period.

Mushfiq pounded first twofold century (200) as the main Bangladesh batsman. He played his splendid innings against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2013. Tamim then hit a twofold century (206) against Pakistan in 2015.

Shakib Al Hasan made twofold century (217) against New Zealand as the third Bangladesh batsman.

From that point, Mushfiqur Rahim broke his second twofold hundred (219) against Zimbabwe in 2018. This was the most noteworthy individual Test innings among Bangladesh batsmen.

Getting a similar adversary following two years, Mushfiqur shone in with his willow. He arrived at his third twofold century from 315 balls. Despite the fact that he commended his century in a basic way, Rahim praised his dependable twofold ton in an alternate manner.

He uncovered it at his post-coordinate public interview, where he said he replicated his child to praise his twofold century.

“I had no wanting to celebrate in such a manner. In the wake of hitting a twofold century, I thought my child was a major devotee of the dinosaur. He celebrates in an alternate manner to see a dinosaur. He simply attempted to duplicate his style of festivity,” Mushfiqur Rahim.

He covered Shakib Al Hasan in worldwide stumbles into the three configurations. Shakib scored 11,752 runs from 338, while Mushfiqur Rahim heaped on 11,778 runs from 371.