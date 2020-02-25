Eunusur Rahman new DSE executive

Previous senior secretary of the Financial Institutions Division Md Eunusur Rahman has been chosen new executive of Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) for the following three years.

He was collectively chosen among the seven autonomous executives in an executive gathering on Monday under the demutualisation law of the association.

The other free executives are Dhaka University Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman, Brigadier General Md Mostafizur Rahman, previous Additional Secretary Salma Nasreen, senior Vice-leader of FBCCI Md Muntakim Ashraf, previous Director of Investment Corporation of Bangladesh Habibullah Bahar and Buet Professor Dr AKM Masud.

Prior on Thursday, Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission endorsed the arrangement of new free chiefs from a rundown proposed by the DSE.