“Miss you consistently,” composes Janhvi on mother Sridevi’s passing anniv

On Sridevi’s second passing commemoration, the late on-screen character’s little girl Janhvi Kapoor spilled her guts via web-based networking media. The Dhadak on-screen character posted a beautiful return picture which includes her mom Sridevi and it has our heart.

In the return picture, which happens to be from Janhvi’s youth days, the mother-little girl couple can be considered grasping to be they grin with their entire existence.

“Miss you consistently,” Janhvi subtitled the post. Bollywood stars including Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Manish Malhotra and others left heart emoticons on the post. Janhvi’s relatives Maheep Kapoor and Mohit Marwah likewise remarked on the post. Sridevi kicked the bucket in Dubai in 2018, where she went to a family wedding.

Sridevi, who is regularly tended to as Bollywood’s “first female hotshot,” acted in 300 movies in a vocation traversing more than 5 decades.

Her last film was MOM, which was likewise delivered by her better half Boney Kapoor, for which she was after death granted the National Film Award for the Best Actress in 2018. The on-screen character’s last onscreen appearance was in Shah Rukh Khan’s Zero – her bits were shot before her demise.

Janhvi and Khushi are Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s little girls, while Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor’s youngsters with first spouse Mona Shourie, who kicked the bucket in 2012.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was most recently seen in Netflix’s Ghost Stories, in a fragment coordinated by Zoya Akhtar. The entertainer likewise has Karan Johar’s period dramatization Takht, awfulness parody Roohi Afza, inverse Rajkummar Rao, Dharma Productions’ Dostana 2, co-featuring Kartik Aaryan and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, in the pipeline.