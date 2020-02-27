Amar Ekushey book reasonable starts in Narsingdi

A multi day Amar Ekushey book reasonable starts on nearby Shilpakala institute premises here on Saturday.

Appointee Commissioner and District Magistrate Syeda Farhana Kawnine opened the reasonable as the main visitor with Additional Deputy Commissioner (Education and ICT) Imrul Kayes in the seat, reports BSS.

Amar Ekushey book reasonable is orchestrated here in February consistently to celebrate the incomparable penances of language legends for building up Bangla as the first language in 1952.

Executive of Narsingdi Zilla Parishad and General Secretary of Narsingdi District Awami League Abdul Motin Bhuiyan, Civil Surgeon Dr Ibrahim Titon, previous Principal of Narsingdi Government College Prof Surjakanta Das, its previous Principal Prof Golam Mostafa Miah, President of Narsingdi Press Club Makon Das and previous Muktijoddah Commander Abdul Motaleb Pathen, among others, tended to at the debut work.