Karisma Kapoor is the pushed ‘momzilla’ of 3 children

The trailer of Karisma Kapoor ‘s up and coming web appear, Mentalhood, has been discharged, reports Hindustan Times.

In the film, she played as mother of three children. It additionally includes the chaotic existences of different mothers and a stay-at-home father, reports Hindustan Times.

The show additionally stars Shilpa Shukla of BA Pass acclaim, Tillotama Shome, Dino Morea, Shruti Seth and Sandhya Mridul and will discharge on AltBalaji and Zee5 on March 11.

The mystery starts with Karisma awakening to an alert and saying, “Regular is a franticness in a mother’s life and she attempts to do everything directly in that frenzy.”

She is then observed going around the house, performing various tasks and dealing with the children and house together. Sanjay Suri plays her better half.

It likewise shows Dino Morea as a stay-at-home dad who presents himself as “one of the mummies”.

The show, made by Ekta Kapoor, has been composed by Ritu Bhatia and coordinated by Karishma Kohli. Ekta had reported the undertaking in May a year ago by sharing the primary banner of the web serie