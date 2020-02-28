AR Rahman set to make a big appearance as essayist maker with ’99 Songs’

Indian music maestro AR Rahman raids into scriptwriting and film creation with the up and coming melodic sentiment show 99 Songs, reports The Statesman.

The experience, the Oscar-winning vocalist arranger says, was a significant test.

“At the point when you are making the music out of a movie, you have a chief who is experienced, you have a verses author and there is the maker, as well.

Thus, we normally sit, and afterward jam and trade thoughts. Be that as it may, right now, am the author. In this way, the essayist accomplishes something which the maker doesn’t care for — who by chance is likewise me (chuckles),” said Rahman, while connecting with the media at the music dispatch of the film.

He was joined by co-essayist and chief Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy and film’s lead on-screen character Ehan Bhatt.

Other than winning two Oscars for Slumdog Millionaire (Best Original Song and Best Original Score), Rahman has likewise won six National Film Awards, two Grammy Awards, a BAFTA Award, and a Golden Globe Award, other than various well known honors in Bollywood and down South. In 2010, the administration of Indi granted him Padma Bhushan, the country’s third-most elevated regular citizen grant.

Upheld by Rahman’s creation organization YM Movies, 99 Songs is displayed by Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Studios. Set to discharge in the mid year, the film will play in three dialects, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

99 Songs is coordinated by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, previous frontman of the bad-to-the-bone band Scribe, who has recently helmed the MTV shows The Dewarists and Bring On The Night