London crucial Mujib Year extraordinary respect on Abdul Gaffar

Bangladesh High Commission in London has presented a unique ‘Mujib Year’ respect on the essayist of Amar Ekushey melody, Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury, on the event of the birth century of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman.

Bangladesh High Commissioner in London Saida Muna Tasneem gave over a peak to Gaffar Chowdhury at a program at the mission office on Thursday in London, said a London strategic discharge here today.

Matching with the paying of tribute by President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheik Hasina to the saints of the noteworthy Language Movement denoting the Amar Ekushey and the International Mother Language Day by setting wreaths at the Central Shaheed Minar here at one moment past 12 PM, the high chief, noted characters of the Bangladeshi-British people group and authorities of the London crucial other than Abdul Gaffar Chowdhury and sang the melody ‘Amar Bhaiyer Rokte Rangano Ekushe February’.

Paying rich tribute to Bangabandhu, Gaffar Chowdhury said thanks to the Bangladesh High Commission in London for respecting him.

He likewise expressed gratitude toward Prime Minister Sheik Hasina for her endeavors for getting the global acknowledgment of the International Mother Language Day.

Various dignitaries including Sultan Mahmud Sharif reviewed their recollections in the capacity.