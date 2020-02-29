Burn: A heavenly experience

Burn is a combination food eatery that vows to entice your taste buds with eye-getting visuals, served exquisitely on a plate. Situated on the eighteenth Floor of the Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, under Marriott International situated on Gulshan Avenue, SEAR furnishes an interesting mix of flavors with resourcefulness, while giving a magnificent perspective on Dhaka.

Renaissance Hotels hold fast to the necessities of their visitors and take into account their needs in a sumptuous and neighborly way; they have an aggregate of 175 branches over the globe, and are said to be the most a la mode adventure of Marriott International.

The inside of the SEAR eatery is joined by excellent lights enriched with glass, the blend of the quieted redwood floors with the dim marble and white cuts permit guests to an alleviating feel and a lavish encounter.

There is a programmed piano playing the smoothest tunes arranged inside the café that increases the value of the high end food experience, an amicable song expounding the components of a culinary excursion. It is a family agreeable space in a wonderful setting.

Romano Kreutz, the official gourmet specialist of SEAR hailing from Germany, gives his top to bottom gastronomical vision. He likewise included that combination is his favored decision of skill (however he has 11 years of experience working with different styles and foundations added to his repertoire) as a result of the imaginative opportunity, with combination cooking, anything is possible.

There are different methods for joining nearby fixings, featured from an alternate perspective that isn’t ordinary, and that is the excellence, all things considered, Through experimentation, things can be great, and committing errors is a piece of the unassuming procedure.

The independent component of Romano’s way to deal with the culinary expressions is the scrupulousness, there are different components in every one of the things exhibited in the menu, which comprises of 20 luxurious dishes.

Every one of these components articulately supplement each other, making a poem on your table. The whimsical technique for planning said components, one can really appreciate the idea and creativity that is put behind each dish.

Any individual who is visiting SEAR is urged to have a receptive outlook upon appearance, as it is essential to be a free soul with regards to top notch food.

To truly comprehend the center idea of combination, one must be available to escaping their usual range of familiarity. Just by doing that can you genuinely appreciate the nourishment that is being introduced.

An absolute necessity attempt from SEAR is their Black Forest Cake 2.0, which is a deconstructed dark backwoods cake, with cherry compote jam and white chocolate, close by a chocolate ganache, it is supplemented with a strawberry sorbet which adds a component of freshness to an exceptionally light flavorsome dish.

Another must-attempt is their flavor contorting Prawn Tempura, which is light and breezy, combined with a mango blended wasabi sauce which gives it a tart and sweet component.

Gourmet expert Romano trims the prawn tempura with sautéed puffed rice in mustard oil, which includes a charming surface and the mustard oil adds a fragrant kick to it that isn’t so overwhelming.

Each dish has their own flighty quality that summons the interest of many, yet a nibble is everything necessary to have it replied, with explosions of complimenting flavors, making it simple for you to put SEAR on your rundown of go-to places.