Cronus: Telling time in style

It is very uncommon for a brand to turn out with an item that offers the correct blend of style, quality, and reasonableness obliging pretty much everybody’s sense of taste.

Where the pattern has generally been to provide food Veblen products to the crème de la crème of society, gathering up immense helpings of “the pricier the better” attitude, Cronus, a semi very good quality online watch retailing site, is by all accounts testing this promoting technique in style.

In the background

Much the same as any driven beginning up, Cronus has a dream to come full circle into something important — for themselves and their clients.

“By notoriety, very good quality watches are a costly product, and not effectively available or reasonable to many. So as to make that leap forward between being moderate and a la mode — there was nevertheless one approach — moderate. That included a huge amount of investigation into what structures we could bring — something in it for everybody,” said Hammad Rahman.

Vision

Each new business has a natural vision of what they need their item to resemble and where they wish to remain in the following couple of years or more. With Cronus, Hammad was clear, saying, “We need an item that clients would appreciate — not just something that is shallow and just there to bring in cash. Client assistance is additionally a major thing for us.”

Characteristic of qualification

Cronus has immediately gotten known for its remarkable client assistance, transforming that class at an opportune time in the game. Clients have traded belts and frill, got costly watches at a limited cost when the lower estimated one they at first needed was out of stock, and have been given no-questions-asked trade benefits through Cronus.

Furthermore, with such advantages and item quality available, Cronus is sure their clients will hold returning for additional.

Hammad additionally referenced about their written by hand notes and giving out high limits to their top clients, or what they call the Cronus Family, to include an individual touch; something not normal with business people in Bangladesh.

“Genuine client support is exceptionally uncommon in Bangladesh, yet Cronus decides to think in an unexpected way. On the off chance that something doesn’t feel right to me as a proprietor, it won’t be advanced to my clients. For us, our clients must be treated just as we treat ourselves, if worse,” insisted Hammad.

A great deal of care and thought goes into the advancement of their items. In any event, something like picking the combination and its ionization needs cautious thought as this is a moist nation. This for watches that don’t cost more than Tk 3000 is unbelievable.

Into the great beyond

Could Cronus ever be likened to one big name face? Any individual who typified the estimations of the brand? Concerning, Hammad says, “My sibling Nawaz calmly referenced it is cool to have Dhoni wear our watches sometime in the not so distant future!” While that might be years away, Cronus has an orderly way to deal with brand the board and how they intend to arrive.