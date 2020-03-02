Zahid, Tareen pair up in uncommon tele-dramatization

After a long break, crowd respected artistes Zahid Hasan and Tareen Jahan have combined up together in a unique tele-show. The artiste pair will be found in an Eid tele-dramatization titled ‘Khub Jantey Iccha Korey’ coordinated by Juboraj Khan.

Rajibul Islam Rajib has composed the content of ‘Khub Jantey Iccha Korey’ from the story by famous author Tabarak Hossain.

DhakaLive has news that the two-day shooting of the dramatization occurred at Aronnobash resort in Pubail of Gazipur.

Aside from Zahid and Tareen, entertainer Arfan Ahmed will likewise show up in a remarkable job.

Working with Tareen again after quite a while, Zahid Hasan stated, “Tareen is my co-artiste right now, after a long break, we have cooperated in any task. She is a genuine artiste and in close to home life, she is likewise a decent individual.”

“In the show, Tareen has assumed her job incredibly. I recently worked under the heading of Juboraj, and I think about his abilities. That is the reason, I am cheerful that the crowd will like the dramatization”, the entertainer included.

The tele-show has been delivered to be circulated on RTV during the up and coming Eid-ul-Fitr, the chief educated.