Book perusing occasion for oppressed kids held

With a plan to draw in oppressed kids with the propensity for understanding books, the finale of the third period of the challenge was held at the Eidgah Ground in Mohammadpur.

Composed by Project Pothchola, one of the dynamic endeavors propelled by Bandhu Foundation of Bangladesh, Robi Axiata Limited was the silver supporter of the occasion.

This year the appointed authority’s board included Dr. Md. Reazul Haque, Atkia Waseka Rahman, Beatbaksho and vocalist Rezaul Karim Leemon separately.

The finale was separated into a few portions and the contenders needed to illuminate different riddles from books gave by the coordinators.

The current year’s ‘Mogoj Dholai’ had two stages and was partitioned among two age gatherings of kids.

Youngsters were furnished with six books titlel ‘Meku Kahini’, ‘Shrodingarer Zebra’, ‘Dakater Bhaipoi’, ‘The Wind in the Willow’, ‘Ha Ja Ba Ra La’ and ‘A story of Two Cities’ during the stages.

Executive of Project Pothchola, Atkia Sadia Rahman stated, “The objective of the occasion was to urge the oppressed kids to build up the propensity for perusing books for delight just as for the quest for information. We teamed up with around 16 schools and associations this year.”

Around 140 youngsters matured between 6 to15 took part in the occasion. The associations were LEEDO, Songkolpo, Free School, Rayer Bazar Government School, Holy Park, Ashar Alo, Shishuder Jonno Amra, Lal Sabuj, Lalbagh Government Primary School (GPS), Madinatul Ulum Kaiyum Madrasa, Ganaktuli GPS, Avijatrik, Nayanagar Rafiq GPS, Basha, Bidyanando and Rahamatullah Adorsho GPS.