Radwan Mujib appreciates ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ with understudies

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, a grandson of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman, focused on introducing history such that catches the creative mind of adolescents as he delighted in the docudrama ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’ with understudies.

“We have to see how to speak with more youthful age,” he said in an intuitive meeting with understudies following the re-screening of the docudrama at the theater of University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) on Monday.

Underscoring the requirement for telling the youthful age history, Radwan Mujib Siddiq alluded to various ventures, for example, Mujib Graphic Novel and Joy Bangla Concert that carries history closer to the young people in an intelligent way.

Considering the docudrama of which he was a co-maker, he commented that his thought was to deliver the vignettes and accounts of Sheik Hasina as the girl of Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman that are frequently lost under the heaviness of her job as the head of the nation.

“It took me and Piplu Vai (executive of the docudrama) five hours to hang tight for having a discussion with my auntie (Sheik Hasina). As she was taking care of my child, she was hesitant to go along with us to get shot. I advised her to accompany the infant in her lap,” said Radwan.

That was the start of the excursion of a visual narrating spreading over five years coming full circle in the docudrama titled ‘Hasina: A Daughter’s Tale’.

A whole crowd of 200 understudies got their eyes bolted to the screen since this is the first run through the untold accounts of the Prime Minister as the little girl of Bangabandhu woke up through an innovative structure narrating.

Other ULAB authorities were additionally present at the hall on the event composed denoting the birth century of the Father of the Nation.