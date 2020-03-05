Malaika Arora’s flawless look in saree

The 46-year-old cutie doesn’t look her age at all and is constantly observed working out or posting yoga presents on her Instagram, and recently she has been gracing us with some genuinely snazzy photoshoots and outfits.

The Bollywood diva was as of late spotted at a film celebration glancing staggering in an excellent sari by creator Sangeeta Kilachand.

Malaika was glancing perfect in the bona fide, vintage patan patola saree enhanced with complex marodi weaving as she strolled honorary pathway at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival.

Sangeeta is well known for breathing life into stories with her Pentecostal assortments. Malaika matched a full-sleeved close-necked dark harvest top with her mind boggling saree, and it was impeccable as the saree was the show-stealer.

Malaika’s beautician Maneka Harisinghani truly realizes how to dress Malaika, and settled on a perfect tight bun with blossoms embellishing it, she combined inborn adornments from Apala by Sumit. Malaika looked radiant.

Malaika’s companion and movie producer Karan Johar composed a remark on her image, which read, “This newly discovered conventional look is for……..???” While choreographer and producer Farah Khan likewise joined Karan in remarking and expressed, “I demand u wear this ordinary..”

Malaika later posted another photograph from the night when she was granted the Fitness Icon of the Year grant, she stated, “Thank you Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards for offering me with this respect.

It is an outright benefit having gotten such acknowledgment close by our industry stalwarts. It’s affirmation like this that supports me and my kindred beneficiaries to endeavor more earnestly and further in our individual fields.”