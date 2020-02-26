‘Universal Art Festival 2020, Nilphamari’ set to commence today

With a point of raising a rich, social disapproved and compassionate age just as making a common association between the specialists of different ages, the ‘Universal Art Festival 2020, Nilphamari’ will begin today at Nilsagor, a spot popular for a huge water body at Dhobadanga town in Nilphamari region.

Going to the celebration as boss visitor, State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid will officially initiate the celebration tomorrow at 11am.

Managed by noted social character Asaduzzaman Noor, a counsel to the celebration arranging board of trustees, the opening function of the celebration will likewise be gone to by praised craftsman Rafiqun Nabi and Bengal Foundation Chairman Abul Khair Litu.

Close by veteran and youthful specialists from Bangladesh, 15 famous craftsmen from various nations from various pieces of the world, including Philippine, Rumania, Myanmar, Nepal, Germany and India will take an interest in the celebration.

With the topic ‘Nature is Life, Art for Brighter Life’, the celebration includes a global craftsmanship camp by prominent craftsmen from home and abroad, workmanship presentations, curated craftsmanship extends, craftsman’s discussion, workshop, social projects, a customary society craftsmanship and specialty reasonable, Installation, open air fire and touring visits.

Additionally, more than 200 understudies from different schools of Nilphamari are getting the chance to partake in the four-day occasion. The prominent neighborhood and remote specialists will impart their perspectives and encounters to these youthful understudies during the celebration.

Prominent craftsman Professor Mohammad Eunus is the convener of the celebration sorting out board of trustees, while grant winning craftsman Md Harun-Ar-Rashid Tutul, an associate teacher of the Department of Graphic Design, Faculty of Fine Arts, is the custodian of the festival.l