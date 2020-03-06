Oriental artistic creation show in progress at Zainul Gallery

A weeklong gathering painting display titled ‘Master Shishya: Shishya-Guru’ (Preceptor-Disciple: Disciple-Preceptor) is in progress at Zainul Gallery of the Faculty of Fine Art (FFA) at Dhaka University (DU), Shahbag in the capital.

The Oriental Painting Studio Bangladesh is introducing its second gathering display including craftsmen Amit Nandi, Malay Bala and Zahangir Alom, exhibiting oriental works of art running from old style to contemporary.

The debut service of the display was hung on March 2 on the exhibition premises. Prestigious stone carver painter Hamiduzzaman Khan initiated the presentation, while Director General of Bengal Foundation Luva Nahid Choudhury was available as the main visitor at the occasion. Teacher Nisar Hossain, Dean, FFA, DU managed the display.

Situated in Dhaka, the trio, following the customary Guru-Shishya Parampara, runs different craftsmanship exercises like working on, showing and advancing oriental workmanship in Bangladesh.

They likewise run the Oriental Painting Study Group that has effectively sorted out nine oriental composition shows with the cooperation of national and global specialists.

The studio not just offers a training ground for the craftsmen, yet in addition a space to direct craftsmanship talks, workshops, grants, study circles and melodic