Akash DTH, Priyoshop.com sign key association

The nation’s just lawful DTH (Direct-to-Home) specialist organization Akash has constructed a key association with Priyoshop.com Limited. Under the understanding, the internet shopping webpage priyoshop.com will sell Akash DTH associations through their foundation, a press proclamation said.

Beximco Communi-cations Limited as of late consented to isolate arrangements with Priyoshop.com at the organization’s home office at Gulshan in the capital. Beximco Communication’s Head of Marketing and Strategic Sales Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury, – Priyo Shop.

com’s CEO and Founder Ashikul Alam Khan consented to the arrangements for the benefit of their particular associations.

Under the understanding the Priyoshop.com will continue selling Akash DTH associations through their channels to arrive at more clients.

They expect that the associations will assist with improving the condition of diversion and infotainment in Bangladesh by extending DTH associations in various corners of the nation, the announcement included.