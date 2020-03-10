‘Holudboni’ and ‘Chol Jai’ set for discharge today

Two new full-length movies, ‘Holudboni’ and ‘Chol Jai’, are set to hit two noticeable films in the capital today. With the underlying discharge, the movies will be screened at the Star Cineplex and Blockbuster Cinemas of Jamuna Future Park.

Together coordinated by Taher Shipon (Bangladesh) and Mukul Roy Chowdhury (India), ‘Holudboni’ will be screened at all three parts of Star Cineplex and Blockbuster Cinemas of Jamuna Future Park. Then again, ‘Chol Jai’— coordinated by Masuma Rahman Tani, will be screened at Bashundhara part of Star Cineplex and Jamuna’s Block Buster.

In light of the novel ‘Holudboni’ composed by the prominent litterateur Sukanto Gangopadhyay, the screenplay of the film has been composed by Padmanabha Dasgupta.

‘Holuboni’ is an Indo-Bangla joint creation, where Impress Telefilm and Telecine and amusement are the joint makers from Bangladesh and India separately.

The film throws Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam from India alongside Nusrat Imrose Tisha from Bangladesh in the number one spot jobs.

Then again, roused from a citation of Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman, the story and the screenplay of the film ‘Chol Jai’ are composed by Khalid Mahbub Turjo.

The cast of the film incorporates Anisur Rahman Milon, Tasnuva Tisha and Lucy Tripti Gomez, among others.