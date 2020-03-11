Sursaptak to respect Ferdausi Rahman

Sursaptak, a noticeable music foundation established by famous Nazrul Sangeet artist Ferdous Ara, is going to respect veteran vocalist Ferdausi Rahman.

The Ekushey Padak and Independence Day Award beneficiary will be gave with a tribute grant at the festival of 20 years of Sursaptak on March 14 at the National Museum Auditorium in the capital. Vocalist Ferdous Ara, who has stepped up to the plate from her music foundation, has affirmed the news.

Charmed Ferdausi Rahman as she got the news communicated her emotions, “Ferdous Ara is one of my caring more youthful sisters. I invite the activity just before the culmination of 20 years of Sursaptak. I wish everything she could ever want encompassing Sursaptak work out as expected.”

“I wish Sursaptak to go far and our music industry would be advanced with its commitment”, the veteran artist included.

Ferdous Ara said about stepping up, “I have been getting adoration and love from Ferdausi Apa (Ferdausi Rahman) since my youth. I am upbeat as our music foundation will pay a tribute to her.

At the point when I educated her about our drive, she turned out to be exceptionally enthusiastic. Artist Ferdausi Rahman is a pride for our music field. May Allah keep her constantly solid and upbeat.”