Two-day ‘Waheedul Haq Memorial Festival’ starts tomorrow

Kanthoshilon, a notable recitation association in the nation, will recall noted Tagore example and social dissident Waheedul Haq on the event of his 87th birth commemoration.

A two-day occasion titled ‘Waheedul Haq Memorial Festival’ has been masterminded in recognition of the veteran author, writer and furthermore the originator part Kanthoshilon at Shawkat Osman Memorial assembly hall of Central Public Library in Shahbag of the capital on March 6 and 7 With the motto ‘Manusher Cheye Boro Kichu Nai’ (Nothing is greater than man), the introduction service of the two-day celebration will occur tomorrow at 9am.

Prominent entertainer Syed Hasan Imam will initiate the occasion, while State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid will be available as boss visitor and Sammilita Sangskritik Jote president Golam Kuddus will be available as unique visitor.

In addition, ‘Waheedul Haq Memorial Festival Award’ will likewise be presented as a major aspect of the occasion. This year, noted social character Ataur Rahman has been selected for the honor.

During the two-day celebration, artistes from the nation over will take an interest in recitation meetings, while artistes from various recitation troupes like Surteertha, Tamanna Rahman, Banhisikha, Muktadhara Sangskritik Charchya Kendra, Swakolpon, Satyensen Shilpigosthi and Kalparekha will partake in bunch exhibitions.

On the second day of the celebration, Kanthoshilon will likewise praise the memorable seventh March discourse of Bangabandhu by arranging its new recitation creation ‘Bangabandhu: Bhalobese Hridoye Rekhechhi’. Scripted by Hasan Jahangir and coordinated by Mir Barkat, the creation will be initiated by political dissident and recitation artiste Ashraful Alam.

Conceived on March 16, 1933, Waheedul Haq was a campaigner-extremist for social-political-social causes and an author of a few social foundations.

He was one of the establishing individuals from driving social association Chhayanaut in 1961. Chhayanaut assumed an imperative job in the social political situation during the late 1960s, preceding the nation’s Liberation War.

He was additionally the author individual from Nalonda, Anandadhani, Fulki, Bratochari Samity and Bashanto Utsab Udjapon Parishad. He additionally framed the Jatiya Rabindra Sangeet Sammilan Parishad in 1980.