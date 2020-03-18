Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first picture; subtitles it ‘Hi Instagram’

Kareena Kapoor Khan fans can’t resist the urge to panic as the on-screen character has at long last common the absolute first picture via web-based networking media. Subtitling, “The real truth is out in the open” alongside the #HelloInstagram, Kareena is seen modeling for the focal point. Her dark and brilliant tracksuit is genuinely a consideration grabber!

In a meeting with noontime, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “I have consistently had confidence in ‘Never state never’. The universe of Instagram was overwhelming for me since I would not like to get dependent on ‘likes’ on pictures or sharing subtleties of my life. Be that as it may, I understood I need to move with the occasions. I am joining internet based life for my fans, who have bolstered me for a long time. I need [to share details] of my existence with my fans,” included the entertainer sharing the satisfaction in an early afternoon meet.

Talking about her presentation picture, we can see youthful Kareena Kapoor who is avoiding the camera. Isn’t that essentially cute? Actually, the entertainer, who shared a mystery post a day prior, has just accumulated more than 484k devotees on Instagram.

We can hardly wait for the entertainer to transfer adorable photos of her infant kid Taimur Ali Khan!

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is at present taking a shot at Laal Singh Chaddha inverse Aamir Khan. The film is the official Hindi adjustment of the 1994 Hollywood exemplary, Forrest Gump, featuring Tom Hanks.