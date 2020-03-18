Maznun Mizan makes his presentation as chief

Maznun Mizan is one of the well known entertainers of the nation. He has been engaging the crowd for most recent 20 years by his remarkable execution. He additionally worked in film close by show. Presently, the crowd will consider him to be a chief.

The on-screen character, who has just demonstrated his backbone, has coordinated a telefilm titled ‘Amlaki’. The shooting of the telefilm has just been finished at various areas of Noakhali.

Discussing the telefilm, Maznun Mizan stated, “The narrative of the telefilm spins around two overseers of a house and their genuineness.

The proprietor of the house lives abroad. Mainstream entertainer executive Salauddin Lavlu and on-screen character Deepa Khandakar have assumed the job of the guardians.”

“The telefilm will be disclosed on a private TV station on the event of up and coming Eid-ul-Fitr,” he included.

Composed by Ahsan Alamgir, the other cast of the telefilm incorporate Farazana Chhoby, Amin Azad, Sanjib, Shafiul Azam Pintu and others.

Alongside this telefilm, Mazun Mizan made an instructive various media where Abul Hayat acted.

Then again, Mazun Mizan starrer show ‘Kothar Ful’, in light of the Historic seventh March Speech of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman, which will be disclosed on BTV at 08:30pm tomorrow. Other than Mazun Mizan, Tahmina Mou, Sayem Samad, Dr Bari and others are the individuals from cast at the dramatization.