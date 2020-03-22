Rundown of 50 on-screen characters distributed for biopic on Bangabandhu

Bangladesh Film Development Corporation (BFDC) has essentially distributed the incomplete rundown of 50 on-screen characters, who will play various characters in the biopic on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman titled, “Bangabandhu”.

The rundown of the on-screen characters has been distributed on the site of the BFDC.

Arefin Shuvo will assume the primary job – the character of Bangabandhu – in the film, while Dewan Md Saiful Islam Sayem Samad will go about as the job of Syed Nazrul Islam, Shahidul Islam Shachhu as AK Fazlul Huq, and Raisul Islam Asad as Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani.

As indicated by the halfway rundown, Nushrat Faria and Owaria Zarin Anveeta will assume the job of youthful Sheik Hasina in the biopic, while Jannatul Sumaiya as the grown-up Sheik Hasina. Kamrul Hasan will do the character of Sheik Kamal, while Ishrak Turja and Touhid as adolescent Sheik Kamal.

Different entertainers, who were chosen for noteworthy characters in the biopic, are Samanta Rahman (the job of youthful Sheik Rehana), Khairul Alam Sabuj (Lutfar Rahman), Delara Jaman (Sahera Khakun), Sangita Chowdhury (youthful Sahera Khakun), Sharif Siraj (Sheik Jamal), Tusher Khan (Manik Mia), Fazlur Rahman Babu (Khondaker Mostaq Ahmad), Samu Chowdhury (Quamruzzaman), Khalilur Rahman Quadri (Mansur Ali), Ferdous Ahmed (Tajuddin Ahmed), Tauquir Ahmed (Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy), Khadaker Hafiz (General Osmani) and Misha Sawdagor (Ayub Khan).

Indian incredible movie producer Shyam Benegal will coordinate the film on Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman, which is required to get discharged before the finish of “Mujib Year”.