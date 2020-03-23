Drape falls on Ekushey Book Fair

The month-long Amar Ekushey Book Fair finished on Saturday in the midst of a record distribution of books and exhibit.

State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid was available as the main visitor while President of Bangla Academy Emeritus Professor Anisuzzaman managed the finishing up function.

Chief of the Academy and part secretary of the Amar Ekushey Book Fair 2020 Jalal Ahmed introduced the report of the reasonable while Director General of the Academy Habibullah Siraji conveyed the welcome discourse.

The quantity of books distributed for the current year was higher than the two earlier years. On the most recent day of the reasonable, 184 books were discharged.

Jalal Ahmed said 4,919 books turned out during the simply finished up reasonable yet an uncommon panel considered just 706 of them to be sufficient.

He said the absolute deal was Tk 82 crore while the Bangla Academy sold books worth Tk 2.33 crore.

Chief General of Bangla Academy Habibullah said they will take care of all issues in discussion with partners before the following book reasonable.

At the end function, Bangla Academy gave over honors to the champs of its “Gunijon Sahitya Puroskar” looked over among the distributing houses partaking at the Amar Ekushey Book Fair.

‘Kothaprokash’ got the ‘Chittaranjan Saha Smriti Puroskar 2020’, while ‘Munier Chowdhury Smriti Puraskar 2020’ was given for the production of tastefully rich and standard substance in books distributed in 2020.

The honor was gotten by Prothoma production for Johnerberg er Journal by Moinul Hossain, Journeymen Books distribution for Prottoye Smriti O Onanno by Abul Hasnat and Bengal production for Smirtir Pathorekha by Rafiqunnabi.

‘Rokonuzzaman Khan Dadabhai Smriti Puraskar’ was granted to Panjaree Publication for distributing brilliant books for kids while ‘Qayyum Chowdhury Smriti Puraskar’ was given to three productions – Ovijan (Single Unit), Kuregar Prakashani Limited (Multi-Unit) and Bangla Prakash (Pavilion) for best inside structure which is tastefully rich.

Syed Waliullah Literature Award-2018 was given to the essayist Salma Bani and Sagufta Sharmin Tania in the program.

This year, Bangla Academy set the topic ‘Birth Centenary of Bangabandhu’ for the reasonable as it was committed to the notorious pioneer, denoting his introduction to the world centennial. The book reasonable had day by day conversations on Bangabandhu at the principle phase of the Academy premises consistently.

Concentrating on Bangabandhu, engineer Enamul Karim Nirjhar drew up the general arrangement of the book reasonable. The primary fascination of the introduction function was the official production of the third book composed by Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman, titled “Amar Dekha Naya Chin” (The New China as I Saw).

Leader Sheik Hasina, likewise the little girl of Bangabandhu, revealed the front of the book.

Like the earlier years, the setting of the reasonable has been reached out to the close by Suhrawardy Udyan with certain changes. This year, the little magazine chattar was moved to the principle reasonable premises at Suhrawardy Udyan.

This year, land reserved for the reasonable was extended to 8,00,000 square ft. An aggregate of 873 units were assigned to 560 associations.

The specialists assigned 179 units at the Bangla Academy ground to 126 associations, and 694 units at the Suhrawardy Udyan to 434 associations. In addition, 34 structures were dispensed for the current year.

Bangla Academy sorted out a “Shishu Chattar” this year, where kids appreciated “Shishu Prahar” (youngsters time) during the reasonable.