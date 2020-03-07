Artist Rasel Asiki gets Samaresh Basu Sahitya Award

Artist Rasel Asiki has gotten Samaresh Basu Sahitya Award for his verse ‘Ekti Bhasan Ekti Desh’ (A discourse and a nation) distributed denoting the birth century of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman.

Previous secretary and social character Syed Margub Morshed gave over the honor at a group, sorted out by ‘Bishal Bangla Prokashani’ at Zahur Hossain Chowdhury Auditorium of Jatiya Press Club here today.

Political race chief and artist Mahbub Talukder, distributer of the verse Poet Badrul Haider, social character Syed Imam Hasan, Sheik Saadi Khan, Sadek Siddiqi, Dr Arup Ratan Choudhury and SM Mohsin went to the capacity with Syed Margub Morshed in the seat.

CEO of ‘Bishal Bangla Prokashani’ and film character Shahidul Haque Khan led the capacity.