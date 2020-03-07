Bangabandhu’s March 7 discourse to stimulate world individuals for a long time: PM

Head administrator Sheik Hasina portrayed the intrigue of Bangabandhu’s March 7 discourse as everlasting, saying that this memorable location of the Father of the Nation will keep on invigorating the world individuals close by the compatriots for a long time.

“The March 7 discourse of the Father of the Nation is just discourse which has been keeping up its intrigue in the whole world throughout the previous 49 years and it won’t just keep on empowering the kinsmen, additionally the individuals of the globe for a long time,” she said.

Sheik Hasina, likewise the Bangladesh Awami League president, was tending to a conversation at Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) here this evening.

The head administrator emphasized her call to the gathering chiefs and laborers to enhance the administration’s steps to guarantee lodging for all by the Mujib Borsho.

“We’ve guaranteed nourishment security for the individuals and are arriving at human services administrations to their doorsteps and giving extension for training. Thus, not a solitary individual will stay destitute in the Mujib Borsho, it can’t occur,” she said.

The AL composed the conversation on the event of the notable March 7 discourse of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman.

AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader conveyed the basic discourse at the conversation.

AL Advisory Council Member Amir Hossain Amu, Presidium Members Begum Matia Chowdhury, Sheik Fazlul Karim Selim, Mohammad Nasim and Muhammad Faruk Khan and previous director of University Grants Commission and ex-bad habit chancellor of Chattogram University Professor Dr Abdul Mannan participated in the conversation.

Moreover, AL Joint General Secretary and Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, AL Joint General Secretary Mahbub-ul Alam Hanif, focal board of trustees part Parveen Zaman Kalpana, Dhaka South City AL President Abu Ahmed Mannafi and Dhaka North City AL General Secretary SM Mannan Kochi talked.

AL’s Publicity and Publication Secretary Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap and Deputy Secretary Aminul Islam Amin led the capacity.