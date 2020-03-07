Steam generator vessels to be prepared in no time for RNPP

A lot of four steam generator vessels for unit-1 of Rooppur Nuclear Power Project (RNPP), being made at Volgodonsk Branch of AEM-Technology in Russia will be prepared soon for establishment.

As per a message got here today, the main steam generator will be prepared soon for establishment of essential circuit header.

It said the other three vessels are on various phases of creation machining, assessment execution, as Steam Generator is a warmth exchanger and a necessary piece of a reactor plant.

The 340-ton Steam Generator is around 15 meters long and multiple meters in measurement. One atomic force unit incorporates four Steam Generators, the message said.

It said already, every vessel was collected from four shells and welded together. In the welding procedure, in excess of 2,000 kg of transition and in excess of 12,000 meters of wire were utilized.

AEM-innovation is inside the structure of Atomenergomash of Russia’s state nuclear vitality enterprise Rosatom, the message included.