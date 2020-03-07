Universal Women’s Day on Sunday

The International Women’s Day will be commended in the nation, as somewhere else over the globe, on Sunday featuring ladies’ privileges.

As indicated by United Nations Women, the topic for International Women’s Day 2020 is “I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women’s Rights”.

The International Women’s Day is watched each year on March 8 to commend the ladies’ development and battle for correspondence.

Various associations will sort out different projects on the event.

Just before the day, President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheik Hasina gave separate messages, welcoming all ladies over the world.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and all private TV stations will air unique projects while papers will distribute supplements featuring the importance of the day.