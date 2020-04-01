GP resolves to give 50,000 PPEs, 10,000 PCR units

The imported full PPE units (defensive spread, n95 cover, gloves and goggles) and testing packs will be given to chosen medical clinics assigned to crown treatment by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), said a GP official statement here today.

It said Grameenphone has showed this drive to ensure the medicinal services experts who are in bleeding edge and on ICU obligation fighting the flare-up circumstance.

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar invited Grameenphone’s proactive exertion to start the help during this troublesome time.

“I accept different organizations will likewise approach and remain next to the administration to handle the COVID-19 episode as well as could be expected.”

Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman stated, “This is our most extreme duty to contribute as people and enterprises during this extraordinary testing time all around.”

Referencing that no country was ever prepared to handle this circumstance, he said “I urge all to approach on the whole in retaliating COVID-19 right now.”

“We are appreciative to government as they are empowering and managing us in making the correct stride,” he included.

DGHS Director General Professor Abul Kalam Azad stated, “Grameenphone moved toward us and demonstrated proactive enthusiasm to help us right now.”

“In the wake of talking with us, they stepped up to the plate and source and contribute clinical evaluation full PPE sets to ensure human services experts who need to manage crown contaminated patients. It is acceptable that they have likewise masterminded a decent number of PCR test units,” he said.