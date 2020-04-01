Money Ministry uncovers rule for Tk 5,000cr improvement bundle

The Ministry of Finance has uncovered the rule for dispensing of the Taka 5,000 crore improvement bundle for the fare arranged enteaxrprises reported before by Prime Ministeaxr Sheik Hasina to help those defeating the efaxfect of the worldwide coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities at the Finance Ministry said that the influenced ventures can profit assets from the bundle at 2 percent enthusiasm to pay their laborers’ compensations for as long as a quarter of a year. The compensations must be paid to either a bank or versatile money related help account.

They said those ventures which normally sends out at any rate 80 percent of their general creation would have the option to profit this store. The proprietors or the board of those ventures could take credit from that store and in this manner could dispense the pay rates of their representatives and laborers for the three months (April, May and June of this current year).

The Bangladesh Bank has just been approached to outline a nitty gritty arrangement right now. The Ministry of Finance will frame a Taka 5,000 crore security against the national bank while the national bank will at that point structure a Taka 5,000 crore renegotiating store from which the influenced exporters would have the option to take credits through the banks.

The authorities said proprietors and the executives of the fare arranged organizations or processing plants would need to give pay sheets and laborers’ rundown and their versatile financial records to banks with the goal that pay rates during the current month (April) can be legitimately dispensed.

The banks, a while later, will advance similar reports to Bangladesh Bank for repayment.

The borrowers will get a six-month elegance period, implying that they will begin repaying the acquired cash in portions to the administration from the seventh month of accepting the cash. The credit sum is probably going to be reimbursed in two years.

Prior on March 25 at her location before the country, Prime Minister Sheik Hasina reported an upgrade bundle of Taka 5,000 crore for send out arranged ventures to battle the effect of coronavirus on the nation’s economy.

The chief at that point likewise said the cash from the bundle must be dispensed as pay rates and wages for representatives and laborers of the enterprises.