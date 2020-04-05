‘Couldn’t care less’ disposition startles me

Toward the beginning of today I strolled to the Standard Chartered ATM in Banani to draw money however was diverted to the one in the Unimart working in Gulshan-2. The traffic resembled an ordinary Friday, no proof of shutdown.

Maybe the rich vehicle proprietors, regularly driving quick on an inappropriate side of the streets, accept that they are invulnerable to the COVID19 infection. All the superfluous shops stay shut yet the general population are going about as though they need a calamity to occur.

The police check post on the Kemal Ataturk Avenue was managing a long line of vehicles originating from the Airport Road. The police were turning a few autos back yet the check post for vehicles on Gulshan Avenue originating from Kala Chandpur or Baridhara DOHS side were not being checked by any stretch of the imagination.

In any case, I have heard that where the soldiers are available a ton of limitations are being requested, for example, just a single traveler in a CNG or Easybike. Over all check posts there must be consistency else it is each of the an exercise in futility.

Various instructed Bangladeshis have been talking like US President Donald Trump did in March this year, for example the infection will inexplicably evaporate. Regardless of reports despite what might be expected, a few people are persuaded that COVID19 isn’t deadly.

Likewise, when I brought up that some Middle-East Muslim nations have shut mosques no one could disclose to me why the administration has not requested mosques to be totally shut in Bangladesh.

I have, all things considered, been informed that Muhammad (PBUH) in one of the Hadiths has said there are sure events when supplications can be offered at home and in another Hadith he said that during a plague pandemic you should remain at home.

The Islamic Foundation and the Imams should make this exceptionally understood before the week after week Friday Jumma supplications.

At a mosque in Kuwait from the center of March, a muezzin as opposed to calling “hayya too bad salah” (come to supplication), he tells the reliable “as-salatu fi buyutikum” (implore in your homes).

The Islamic Foundation will likewise need to give some direction with respect to strict exercises at the hour of Ramadan which starts, I accept, on April 23.

What’s more, Unimart is the place outsiders and rich Bangladeshis go and in spite of the fact that Unimart has set hand sanitisers in better places, there are sees at the registration requesting that clients get 3 feet far from others.

For what reason would they say they are not following the WHO and government counsel to fend 6 feet off? This is simply imprudence and inadequacy and this kind of thoughtlessness can cause demise.

I compose these couple of words with a specific measure of outrage and feeling. My child, a specialist in the UK, has quite recently recouped from COVID-19 and is back busy working and his sibling, who has a serious learning inability, is in a grown-up care home in London which is where inhabitants and their parental figures are in danger.

A few specialists are of the feeling that there is a catastrophe already in the works in Bangladesh.

The manner in which a few people are demonstrating a “Couldn’t care less” disposition alarms me. Positively, individuals right now Dhaka are not remaining at home which an extremely tragic situation.