Coronavirus cases recognized in 11 regions, the greater part of them in Dhaka

The greater part of the 88 coronavirus cases distinguished in Bangladesh have been accounted for in Dhaka.

The infection hit an aggregate of 11 out of the 64 regions in the nation until Sunday after the primary realized cases were accounted for around a month prior, as indicated by the administration’s illness control organization IEDCR.

They are Dhaka, Narayanganj, Madaripur, Gaibandha, Gazipur, Chuadanga, Cumilla, Cox’s Bazar, shariatpur, Rangpur and Chattogram.

Dhaka beat the rundown with 52 cases, trailed by Madaripur and Narayanganj with 11 cases each. In Gaibandha, the quantity of known COVID-19 patients is five.

IEDCR Director Meerjady Sabrina Flora told the day by day media preparation that coronavirus cases were presently rising up out of a few bunches at better places.