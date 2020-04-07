Bangladesh Railway losing Tk 4-5cr consistently

Bangladesh Railway is losing Tk 4-5 crore in income consistently following the suspension of all train benefits the nation over in the midst of the coronavirus flare-up.

On March 24, the legislature suspended all the traveler train benefits all through the nation with an end goal to forestall the spread of coronavirus. Just cargo train administrations stay operational.

The suspension of the traveler train administrations powers Bangladesh railroad to check lost Tk 4-5 crore consistently. Then, it has lost Tk 52-65 crore over the most recent 13 days until April 5.

Executive General of Bangladesh Railway Shamsuzzaman told the news organization that they earned Tk 1,600 crore in income a year ago via conveying travelers and products.

All things considered, Bangladesh Railway has been tallying an income loss of Tk 4-5 crore consistently since March 24, he said.

Gotten some information about the specific figure of misfortune, he said the executive general (tasks) can give the data.

Notwithstanding, Additional Director Genera (activities) Mia Jahan didn’t pick telephone much after rehashed endeavors.

Conversing with the news office, Railways Minister Md Nurul Islam Sujan said a wide range of train administrations were ended from March 24 and those will stay suspended until further notification. “Administrations will continue upon government’s orders,” he said.

He said all the trains used to haul around 2.75 lakh travelers consistently to bring Tk 4-5 crore in income. “As the train administrations remain stopped, we’re losing income,” he said. The clergyman said they meet a wide range of strategic help and pay staff pay rates from selling tickets and conveying merchandise by cargo trains.

He, be that as it may, said they are not searching for any benefit during this season of pandemic.

Sujan said in spite of the fact that train administrations are suspended, there is support cost and pay rates of authorities and staff.

He said Bangladesh Railway has a sum of 364 trains and 26,135 authorities and representatives.

Of the staff, 418 are top of the line officials, 752 below average officials, 13,622 second rate class workers and 11,343 fourth class representatives, the pastor said.

He said in spite of the fact that train administrations remained ended, those doled out for upkeep of railroad stations and prepares are releasing their obligations. Also, others have been coordinated to remain at the home office with the goal that crisis rail administrations can continue if necessary, Sujan said.

He additionally mandates all railroad staff to lead mindfulness crusade at all rail route stations and protect themselves from coronavirus. Mofazzel Hossain, senior secretary of Railways Ministry, said despite the fact that they are losing income following the suspension of train administrations, they are organizing the national intrigue at the present time.

Bangladesh on March 23 announced a 10-day general occasion from March 26 to April 4 and afterward broadened it until April 9. The administration on Sunday further expanded the general occasion until April 14.

Furthermore, transport, train, dispatch and air administrations remain ended separated from the conclusion of every instructive establishment, shopping centers and markets.

On Sunday, Police Headquarters educated that no one will be permitted either to leave or enter the capital city until further notification.