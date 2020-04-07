Vulnerability lingers over int’l offering for gas investigation

Vulnerability poses a potential threat over the greeting of an arranged worldwide offering for hydrocarbon investigation in the nation’s gas obstructs due to the coronavirus sway on the worldwide economy.

As per official sources, state-possessed Petrobangla had intended to declare the offering round on March 17 denoting the birth centennial of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman.

“Be that as it may, the worldwide coronavirus pandemic constrained Petrobangla to hold the arrangement and the administration likewise suspended birth centennial projects,” a senior Petrobangla official told the news organization.

He said the arrangement to welcome global offering on March 17 with fixing a timetable for worldwide oil organizations (IOCs) to submit proposition between October 2020 and March 2021.

“We had spread out the arrangement remembering to finish the assessment of offers and sign agreements with chose organizations between March-October 2021 so they can begin investigation in November that year,” said Shahnewaz Parvez, General Manager (Contract) of Petrobangla.

Prior, the administration revised the model creation sharing agreement (PSC) for both seaward and coastal gas squares to prepare for welcoming global offering in March 2020.

Through those corrections, the IOCs were given more impetuses to pull in them to put resources into the nation for investigation of oil and gas. Petrobangla sources said the motivating forces incorporate permitting the IOCs to send out a lot of gas from remote ocean squares to any outsider outside the nation with first right of refusal by Petrobangla and nearby organizations.

Furthermore, the cost of gas was expanded with regards to buy by Petrobangla as the administration substance, Petrobangla authorities said. They said the nation has now 48 squares of which 26 are situated in seaward territories and 22 in inland zones.

Of these, 21 seaward squares were gotten ready for universal offering as PSC stayed dynamic in five squares while 18 coastal squares are prepared for offering as four PSC is dynamic in four such squares.

Petrobangla authorities said with the coronavirus pandemic the worldwide offering has gotten questionable as the costs of oil and gas have descended to their most minimal in 30 years.

“The greater part of the IOCs will go for cost-slicing measures to endure the downturn,” said another high ranking representative of Petrobangla including that in such a circumstance no IOCs will be intrigued to put resources into hydrocarbon investigation business. Resounding similar concerns, famous vitality master and Professor of Chemical Engineering Department of BUET Dr Ijaz Hossain said it is hard to state when it will be conceivable to beat the circumstance. “It might take a very long time for the IOCs to restore themselves in the investigation exercises,” he said.

Vitality specialists said it is a typical marvel that when oil value drops in the worldwide market, the IOCs feel disheartened to go for putting resources into investigation works.

Then, Bangladesh settled its debate with neighboring Myanmar and India over the oceanic limit just about eight years back. It has had no achievement in investigation of oil and gas in its seaward zones situated inside its sea limit, said a vitality master.