COVID-19: US$1.5m nourishment support for urban poor

Joined Nations Development Program with help from the UK Department for International Development (DFID) and the Government of Bangladesh is turning out $1.5 million crisis nourishment support for 50,000 very urban poor families to enhance a portion of their prompt hardships and counter possibly decimating financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This crisis COVID-19 reaction activity has been actualized under UNDP’s Livelihoods Improvement of Urban Poor Communities Project (LIUPCP) – a joint venture being executed by the Local Government Division of Bangladesh, DFID and UNDP with an intend to diminish urban neediness, said UNDP on Tuesday.

“Arriving at the urban poor and helpless rapidly and quickly is continually testing in a worldwide emergency like COVID-19. I am satisfied that DFID, in organization with the Government of Bangladesh and UNDP, had the option to react so immediately,” said Judith Herbertson, DFID Bangladesh Country Representative.

The employments of countless urban poor have been seriously upset because of the lockdown and the loss of pay, said the DFID official.

“By working intimately with the authorities of the City organization, the Livelihoods Improvement of Urban Poor Communities Project is reacting to the circumstance in various manners, including giving hand washing offices and money awards to purchase nourishment for those whose salary has either halted or been seriously influenced because of this uncommon circumstance,” said Herbertson.

“What we are attempting to do under this activity, is to make things simpler for the individuals to follow the open request – which is to remain at home and keep the infection from spreading and in this way this association will convey nourishment at the doorsteps of the poor family units. We are focusing on 2.16 million urban needy individuals to guard them from Coronavirus. I express gratitude toward DFID for their opportune help,” said Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh.

The urban low-pay networks in Bangladesh are presented to high danger of contaminations for packed living conditions with deficient sanitation and WASH (water, sanitation and cleanliness) offices.

The DFID has given £3 million to UNDP to reach at any rate 2.16 million individuals in urban ghettos across 20 City Corporations/Municipalities with mindfulness raising data and handwashing offices.

The solid system and stage set up by the task at the city company and civil levels are being utilized to advance readiness and early activities against the pandemic with an attention on powerless populaces including ladies, youngsters, older and people with handicaps (PWD).

Around 1200+ network laborers, with full close to home assurance, are chipping away at the ground to advance coronavirus anticipation mindfulness including individual handwashing conduct and circulation of cleanliness bundle that incorporates cleanser, hand sanitizer, and so forth among the urban poor family units.

The venture has likewise begun establishment of 2500 handwashing offices at the poor settlements and is attempting to sharpen and assemble limits of wellbeing authorities and volunteers in 20 urban communities.