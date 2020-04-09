Tortoise lays 21 eggs in Sundarban’s Karamjal

An uncommon types of tortoise known as ‘Batagur Baska’ laid 21 eggs at Tortoise Breeding Center at Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Center of the Sundarbans under Khulna area.

Md Azad Kabir, accountable for the reproducing focus, said Batagur Baska laid 21 eggs on Friday morning on the edge of a lake.

The eggs resemble that of ducks, he stated, adding that they were attempting to bring forth these eggs normally by putting it on the sand and directing the temperature continually.

It will take 65-67 days to bring forth the eggs, Kabir included.

As indicated by data from the Forest Department, Batagur Baska laid an aggregate of 197 eggs since 2017.

Inside and out 110 tortoises were brought forth at the Karamjal Wildlife Breeding Center until 2019, while three tortoises among those passed on in Indian and Bangladesh regions, the sources said.

The Tortoise Breeding Center was set up in 2014 in Karamjal and eight uncommon tortoises of Batagur Baska species were discharged in a lake.

Mohammad Belayet Hossain, divisional woodland official of the Sundarbans East Zone, said there are 252 Batagur Baska tortoises at the rearing community at the present time. Of them, 23, including four female ones, are grown-up.

Ten additional tortoises of this species will be discharged in the Sundarbans, he included.