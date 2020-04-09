Lift endeavors to bring back Bangabandhu’s slipping off executioners: Quader

Street Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader on Wednesday asked the specialists worried to support endeavors to bring back the outlaw enemies of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheik Mujibur Rahman.

“Solid endeavors are continuous to bring back the indicted executioners who’re concealing abroad. We’re requesting to fortify this conciliatory exertion in the days to come,” he said.

Quader, general secretary of administering Awami League, offered the comments however a composed discourse to the media after the capture of Abdul Majed, an indicted executioner for Bangabandhu.

Majed remained in isolation before the Awami League came to control in 1997 and investigators had been attempting to follow him from that point onward. Quader said the procedure to execute the decision according to the court has just begun.

He said the death of Bangabandhu and the majority of his relatives was not just a push to eradicate a gathering and its goals yet additionally it was to end the eventual fate of the nation.

Five enemies of Bangabandhu – Syed Farooq Rahman, Sultan Shahriar Rashid Khan, Bazlul Huda, AKM Mohiuddin Ahmed and Mohiuddin Ahmed – were hanged in January 2010.

Another executioner Aziz Pasha met normal passing in Zimbabwe in 2001.

On November 19, 2009, the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court maintained capital punishment of 12 indicted previous armed force authorities for the death of Bangabandhu and his relatives.

The outlaw executioners are – previous Lt Col Khandaker Abdur Rashid, SHBM Noor Chowdhury, Shariful Haque Dalim, Rashed Chowdhury, and Risaldar Moslehuddin.

Interpol has given a red notification against them.

The Awami League likewise requested prompt execution of capital punishment against Majed.

“We, for the benefit of Bangladesh Awami League, are requesting the administration and the specialists worried for sure fire execution of capital punishment,” Quader said.

There is no legitimate bar on execution of capital punishment as indicated by the nation’s constitution and the current Criminal Code of Procedure, said the announcement sent by AL Office Secretary Barrister Biplab Barua.

There is explicit period for execution of capital punishment referenced in the laws also, he said.

The Supreme Court maintained capital punishment gave by the preliminary court and the insight for the executioners were available at all phase from the lower court to the Supreme Court. Therefore, the Supreme Court dismissed the audit appeal of the indicted executioners, said Quader.

He said the individuals are presently going through the worldwide and national emergency. “Along these lines, presently our prime undertaking is to confront the emergency brought about by coronavirus in joined manner.”

He asked the individuals of the nation, including AL pioneers and activists to be alert against the scheme exercises of the vested quarters close by confronting the coronavirus emergency.

Bangladesh on Wednesday declared location of 54 new coronavirus cases and three passings. The nation has for affirmed 218 cases and 20 passings.