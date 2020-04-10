Battling coronavirus: A difficult task outside Dhaka

They said the numbers indication towards there being a lot increasingly unidentified cases outside the capital, yet those territories are not prepared to meet the emergency.

Recently, the Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) announced 112 new instances of Covid-19, taking the count to 330.

Of those, 62 are in Dhaka, 15 in Narayanganj, and the staying 35 in different areas the nation over.

Over the most recent three days, the quantity of cases in Dhaka has risen consistently; the quantity of new cases was 20 on Tuesday (April 7), 39 on April 8 and 64 yesterday.

Despite what might be expected, the ascent in cases outside Dhaka was not consistent; 21, 15 and 50 individually.

To place that with regards to the tests taken, DGHS information shows that 582 tests were taken in Dhaka and 97 outside on Tuesday. The following day, it was 622 tests in Dhaka and 359 outside. Recently, it was 555 tests in Dhaka and 350 outside.

“The information proposes the quantity of cases is expanding all the more quickly outside Dhaka city. So the circumstance in and outside Dhaka are unique; it is hard to recognize [Covid-19 patients] outside Dhaka. This is an intense time for us,” Prof Dr Nazrul Islam, noted virologist and previous bad habit chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheik Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), disclosed to The Daily Star.

He figures the circumstance outside Dhaka will require more measures to control the transmission.

“Dhaka is nearly little and government powers are thought here. Be that as it may, it would not be simple outside Dhaka where cases are expanding quickly,” Prof Islam said.

The way that there are nine labs leading tests in Dhaka and just seven for the remainder of the nation, as indicated by Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), causes the concerns to develop.

The IEDCR takes the most number of tests day by day.

In 24 hours till Thursday, their lab tried 227 examples out of 555 in all the nine labs in Dhaka.

All the seven labs outside Dhaka, be that as it may, have tried just 350 examples starting at yet.

There is additionally no test office in Barishal division.

As indicated by IEDCR site, Covid-19 patients have been distinguished in 17 distrcts outside Dhaka till Wednesday. Of them, Narayanganj, Madaripur and Gaibandha have been recognized as spot of “group transmission”- various cases in a little zone. IEDCR has not refreshed the most recent information right now Thursday night.

FIX A TARGET

Prof Saif Ullah Munshi, administrator of virology Department at BSMMU, proposed to fix an objective to expand the number across the nation.

“The objective might be fifty thousand tests inside next 15 days. At that point we might get the genuine picture,” he disclosed to The Daily Star.

An expansion in the quantity of tests outside of Dhaka promptly would give a superior thought of the size of transmission.

Beginning in January 28 till yesterday, the complete number of tests remains at 6,175.

In the interim, Save the Children on Wednesday called attention to how the vast majority of the nation’s serious consideration beds and ventilators are in major urban focuses, including capital Dhaka, making it hard for remote networks to get to, UNB detailed.

It said this with respect to a potential deficiency of ventilators – which are utilized to help individuals in breathing when they can’t do it without anyone else’s help.

“At present, it is hard for Bangladesh to meet the normal flood sought after for ventilators to help react to the Covid-19 flare-up,” said Athena Rayburn, Save the Children’s Rohingya Response Advocacy Manager, as indicated by the report.