The triumph of humankind would rely upon its boldness and solidarity

Passing is inescapable however now an enormous number of individuals are thinking demise is fast approaching. This dread is all over the place and it has influenced from the lord to average folks.

My age is almost 90 and my doctor has isolated me for four months and he doesn’t know whether it should be expanded further. Ordinary I am getting updates on many passings in practically all the nations.

It appears that we are living in the valley of death. By and by it is a miracle that I am as yet alive. A few people who I used to think my chief adversaries are likewise making calls to ask after my wellbeing. Right now was scanning for a subject reasonable for my week after week segment in The Independent.

I was scanning various papers for a subject when a companion called me. He asked me what I was doing. I answered that I was scanning for a subject for my segment. He asked me in shock “For what reason wouldn’t you be able to locate a subject? You are presently encompassed by death and each human being fear it.They are not finding any expectation for endurance and experiencing trepidation and sadness.

Dread of death is presently in each house and it is more risky than the infection. Our essayists and writers have an obligation to give individuals expectation and certainty. During the Second World War Romain Rolland composed his well known bookI won’t rest which fueled expectation and desire in Europe. Presently every essayist and columnist should transcend the present destructive circumstance and give individuals expectation and mental fortitude”.

My companion’s articulations gave me trust and alleviated my dread of death. So long I was believing that Malthus’ hypothesis is hundred percent right. As indicated by this hypothesis when the world is overpopulated and its condition becomes contaminated nature comes to satisfy its obligation to decrease the quantity of individuals and clean the earth.

Covid-19iscurrently playing out this obligation and has accepted the position to lessen the quantity of individuals from this overpopulated world. On the off chance that this loss of life proceeds for the following hardly any months very soon the world will be eradicated. Presently we are battling for anti-conception medication yet in future we may need to support more birth.

One analyst says that with trust even a withering man can spare himself. It is workable for a man with expectation and fearlessness to spare himself from a stormy, tempestuous stream regardless of whether he doesn’t have the foggiest idea how to swim. In any case, in a comparative circumstance in spite of realizing how to swim a man without expectation would not have the option to spare himself.

It is currently every innovative and believing man’s obligation to battle against dread which is related with this ailment. There is additionally a ton of talk going around encompassing this COVID-19 which is spreading more dread out in the open psyche.

Presently a days researchers have prevailing to arrive on moon and found the chance of living in Mars. In the current state of the earth individuals would have gotten a kick out of the chance to move to moon or Mars. In our initial youth we viewed the Superman arrangement, where an insightful man came to understand that his planet will be demolished very soon.

He cautioned its occupants and exhorted them to relocate from this planet to an alternate one. No one trusted him and mocked him. At that point he stuffed his youngster in a case and went for three weeks in the space. The kid arrived on earth and in the long run became superman.

If this story was genuine then all mankind would have gotten a kick out of the chance to relocate from earth to another planet. If not all, in any event President Trump, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other western pioneers would have relocated there and lived in a retreat loaded with bliss. Be that as it may, it is preposterous.

Head administrator Boris Johnson has become sick with this infection. President Trump’s nation is likewise seriously influenced by crown. A report has become known and spread in the internet based life, however I don’t have the foggiest idea whether it is valid, that last December China educated some regarding the western nations and America about the breakout of this virus.

According to this rumourPresident Trump (maybe, Boris Johnson likewise) overlooked this report. They imagined that this infection would bring demise and decimation just in China and Beijing’s financial and military forces will be demolished. This western expectation didn’t work out. Presently both America and Britain are vigorously influenced by this infection.

Boris Johnson and Prince Charles have succumbed to this virusand President Trump who used to take steps to obliterate Iran or North Korea day by day has obviously lost his voice. All the war in Iraq and Afghanistan have halted automatically.American officers abroad are clamoring to return to their country. Pentagon is confronting issue attempting to raise their ethics.

Another report, unverified, said that after the breakout of crown infection America needed to send their specialists to Wuhan to help out Chinese researchers to find its preventive, yet China kept away from it quietly.

Their dread is that America will enter China under the reason of helping Beijing yet will make inconvenience for the socialist system. They did likewise with Soviet Union. When there was a blast in the nuclear focus in Chernobyl, America was the primary nation to offer assistance to Russia to come out from this pulverization.

Be that as it may, what they really did was an endeavor to oust the socialist authority in the nation and to set up a manikin system under Yeltsin. Soviet Union fallen before long. After First World War western forces crushed the Ottoman Empire and separated it into a few states under their space.

So also despite the fact that the Soviet Union was triumphant in the Second World War, the western forces isolated it. China took exercise from Russia as well as from their own Tiananmen scheme when western forces helped their picked individuals to rebel against the system. Regardless of whether this report is valid or not no one can say. In any case, from the previous history one can make his own determinations.

Presently there is gossip about Bangladesh too. Numerous individuals state that the administration isn’t fruitful in going up against COVID-19. The quantity of passings are stifled and the prudent plans in the clinics are not adequate. The units and instruments to identify this malady are not accessible all over the place.

I don’t accept this report fully.I have been watching Bangladesh TV consistently like Channel-I, Shomoy TV and so forth. On Thursday morning I found in one channel that the military was controlling the traffic. In Rangpur at one wellbeing place there was just a single wellbeing laborer however no patients.

I have been gathering news from different sources in Dhaka moreover. It appears that administration is giving a valiant effort yet it isn’t workable for government alone to do everything without individuals’ participation and help from every single ideological group and affiliations.

At the point when forces like America, China are as yet battling and confronting outrageous trouble to handle this infection, we can’t anticipate Bangladesh with its tremendous populace, constrained assets, and absence of wellbeing cognizance among numerous individuals to handle it rapidly.

Our common society are quiet and inert right now. They should come out and stretch out their assistance to government to battle this evil presence. I concur with my companion that dread is more perilous than the infection and gossipy tidbits are fuelling this dread.

This is the point at which every one of our kin ought to join together and battle against this adversary of the mankind. Government ought to likewise get legitimate assistance from individuals.

I concur with my companions in Dhaka on one point however. Our wellbeing service is degenerate and wasteful. Some deceitful specialists are exploiting the circumstance and are occupied with degenerate works on making benefit on human lives.

Just by ordering law this can’t be halted. Individuals concerned ought to identify such acts of neglect and report it to the press and government. The press additionally has an indispensable obligation to research degenerate practices among specialists and the wellbeing division.

In the event that one paper could cut down the compelling administration of Nixon for what reason can’t our papers participate in investigationsabout the misbehaviors all through the nation and in our wellbeing segment?

Debasement is going on in numerous emergency clinics. Our wellbeing service needs to stop it now and make themselves responsible to the individuals. This is certainly not a straightforward emergency that we are looking at present. It is an emergency for both mankind and human development. We should confront it with solidarity, mental fortitude, confidence and assurance.

From its introduction to the world sciencehas been battling savage nature. It has constantly won the war. This time additionally it will win. We just require confidence, boldness and hopefor humankind to overcome their fear.By actingunitedly and with assurance we can battle this lethal foe.