Converting LinkedIn Connections to Conversations » Succeed As Your Own Boss

Brynne Tillman is the LinkedIn Whisperer and CEO of Social Sales Link. For over a decade she has been teaching Entrepreneurs, sales teams, and business leaders how to leverage LinkedIn for social selling. As a former sales trainer, Brynne adopted all of the traditional sales techniques and adapted them to the new digital world. She guides professionals to establish a thought leader and subject matter expert brand, find and engage the right targeted market, and leverage clients and networking partners for warm introductions to qualified buyers. Brynne is also the Co-host of the Making Sales Social podcast and author of The LinkedIn Sales Playbook, a Tactical Guide to Social Selling. For more information: www.SocialsalesLink.com

Why is it important to use social media tools like LinkedIn to sell?

Brynne Tillman: “If I could just get more at-bats”, says almost every sales rep I have ever met. It is all about starting the conversation, and getting your ideal buyers excited to take your call… but you have to earn the right to make that happen! LinkedIn allows you to build trust, demonstrate expertise, and look for ways to connect as a human first.

What is the trick to setting up a great LinkedIn Profile?

Brynne Tillman: The LinkedIn profile page is the foundation for your personal branding. Your profile picture is your calling card on LinkedIn, chose a professional headshot. Add a background photo to grab people’s attention and shows a little more about what matters to you. Make your headline more than just a job title and turn your summary into your story. Most of all, position your profile to be value-centric not just a resume or worse yet a pitch deck.

What is the first thing you should do on LinkedIn after setting up your profile?

Brynne Tillman: Develop quality content to position yourself as the subject matter expert and thought leader in your industry that is attracting the right people on a consistent basis.

How to Create Unbreakable Leadership

Michelle Snow is a seasoned business coach who helps small business owners achieve “championship-like” success. She is a Philanthropist, Award Winning Trainer, Speaker, and Executive Consultant who helps her clients grow their leadership to grow their businesses. She is CEO of Grow with Snow, a Professional & Leadership Development firm based in Philadelphia, PA. After recovering from a diagnosis of Sarcoidosis, Michelle has dedicated herself to coaching and mentoring young and mature entrepreneurs to live their dreams. Michelle has been featured in Forbes, The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Ladder, and many other media outlets. For more information: https://growwithsnow.com/

SmallBizLady: What is Unbreakable Leadership?

MichelIe Snow: Unbreakable Leadership is a 5-step formula that I’ve developed through my years of coaching small business owners that really helps them look at their whole selves and make change. It’s how to take your business to the next level and not lose your soul. Here are the five principles.

#1. Tap Into Your Spirit

#2. Teach Yourself Discipline

#3. Know Your Numbers

#4. Understand Operations & Build Systems

#5. Trust Somebody! Build Your Network

SmallBizLady: Why do business owners lack trust in people and partnerships?

Michelle Snow: It breaks my heart when I connect with people who lack confidence in people or humanity. Why does this happen? When people stay in bad relationship too long, it erodes trust. Because they ignored the red flag signs and signals. They allowed desperation to speak louder than common sense, which can make you vulnerable to snake oil business deals or greedy coaches and consultants who are just good salespeople. Beware of coaches who only coach as their business, you should be able to look them up and find another business they have run successfully.

In your work, you teach the people to lean on their faith. Why do you think that’s a key element of business success?

There is always a learning curve active in your business. Technology, people, culture, law, taxes, systems, crime, health, etc. will change daily. There is never a sweet spot of pure comfort. Faith in a God or a Higher Power is a key source to help overcome the challenges every leader will face while building a business.

After working with over 1,000 individual businesses, and thousands of professionals, our data demonstrate that those who were able to trust a spiritual or God-like source were able to bounce back from failure with stronger outcomes and results. People who are of power mandate faith, prayer, and meditation as a core system in their success formula. Some authors have identified the God-Like source as “Out of the Blue”, and “Greatness is in You”. The struggle to climb toward success will put business owners in the center of good and evil daily. Every day owners are faced with opportunities. They can prepare to scam or prepare to serve. As an owner, you have a choice to manipulate or help. Both opportunities pay the bills and satisfy financial goals. However, one is counterfeit. Anything counterfeit is temporary. Time will reveal its weakness. The God factor will keep you accountable and authentic, which leads to legacy and sustainability.

