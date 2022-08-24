An internship helped catapult me from homelessness to a full-time job


Just a few years ago, I was grappling with issues of homelessness, substance abuse and incarceration.

Today, I have a full-time job as a machine operator at Fastener Innovation Technology, where I support the setup and calibration for their heading machines. Our operations form the heads on screws and fasteners with the precision needed to meet the specifications of the aerospace and defense industries.

I am where I am now because of an internship opportunity through Compton College, and because Los Angeles County Social Services and Compton College’s education programs created a pathway that allowed me to achieve a better life for myself and my family.  More public-private partnerships like this are needed to address the various situations and challenges that we as students must overcome.

 

Source link

Related Post