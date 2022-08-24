Surviving and Thriving During a Downturn – Small Business Show 384 – Business Brain

You might have noticed that the economy is a little crazy right now. Fuel prices are skyrocketing, the stock market is plummeting, and inflation is at the highest point in decades.

Has your Small Business been impacted by these factors? If not, will it be at some later date? Are there opportunities you can take advantage of if we roll into a recession? Join us today as we discuss how your Small Business can survive when things slow down and how by making changes and identifying new opportunities you can thrive and make your business stronger.

