Bangladesh-Australia Test arrangement delayed in the midst of coronavirus episode

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket Australia (CA) have commonly chosen to delay a Test arrangement because of the worldwide flare-up of coronavirus.

Australia were planned to visit Bangladesh in June for a two-Test arrangement as a major aspect of the ICC Test Championship.

The two sheets will later settle on another date for the arrangement, the BCB said in an announcement on Tuesday.

Prior, Australian commander Tim Paine had made light of the odds of the visit proceeding in the midst of the developing danger of the pandemic.

Tending to the issue, BCB CEO Nizam Uddin Chowdhury stated, “This is justifiably frustrating for the players and supporters of the two groups. Yet, considering the current circumstance of COVID-19 episode and the idea of the wellbeing crisis, BCB and CA concurred this is the most reasonable and useful choice.”

“We trust that the circumstance will improve soon and we can hold this arrangement at an advantageous time sooner rather than later,” he included.

Australia’s bustling calendar, be that as it may, has provided reason to feel ambiguous about the eventual fate of this arrangement yet CA CEO Kevin Roberts in any case stayed hopeful.

“Deferring the visit is lamentable, yet I might want to thank the Bangladesh Cricket Board for the open, legit and dependable conversations that drove us to this commonly concurred position.

The soundness of our kin and networks is the main need for the two Boards and that is reflected in the move we have made in delaying the two Test matches,” he said in an announcement.

“As we probably am aware, the worldwide cricket schedule is occupied however we will do all that we can to respect our responsibility to Bangladesh and will keep on working with the BCB on a concurred date.”

This denoted the Tigers’ third arrangement delay because of the continuous coronavirus emergency following the suspension of their voyage through Pakistan for an ODI and a Test coordinate in April and an outing to the UK for ODIs and T20Is against Ireland.