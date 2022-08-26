Tell us your story about the Bureau of Indian Education 


The Bureau of Indian Education has a mission to provide a quality education to Native American students.

Enrolling about 45,000 students from tribal communities across the U.S., the BIE today runs 183 schools in 23 states. And aside from military schools, the agency offers a rare glimpse at what happens when the federal government directly oversees education from afar.

We want to know: Has the federal government kept its promise to Native American students?

Neal Morton covers K-12 schools in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. He most recently worked with the Education Lab team at The Seattle Times,…
More by Neal Morton

 

Source link

Related Post