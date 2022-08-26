Tell us your story about the Bureau of Indian Education 

The Bureau of Indian Education has a mission to provide a quality education to Native American students.

Enrolling about 45,000 students from tribal communities across the U.S., the BIE today runs 183 schools in 23 states. And aside from military schools, the agency offers a rare glimpse at what happens when the federal government directly oversees education from afar.

We want to know: Has the federal government kept its promise to Native American students?

The Hechinger Report would like to hear from tribal elders, parents, students, teachers, bus drivers, paraeducators, principals, tribal council leaders, government officials — anyone with a story to share about the BIE. We want to hear the good, the bad and everything in between. How can the BIE better educate your children? Where do you see signs of success? What kind of education do you want for your tribe?

If you have a story to tell, please fill out the form below to share your contact information, which will remain private. We will reach out to you, or you can get in touch with us by emailing reporter Neal Morton at morton@hechingerreport.org.

