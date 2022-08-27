Every musician is a small business owner, and this week we have Paul Kent from Gig Gab — The Show for Working Musicians — join us for a crossover episode to dive into how we can apply our business brains in our musical endeavors! Press play to learn…and always be performing, too

00:00:00 Business Brain – The Entrepreneurs’ Podcast #394 & Gig Gab 355 for the week of Monday, August 22nd, 2022

00:02:30 The Business of Being a Musician Define Success Is it a business, a hobby, or both? Keep continuity by keeping people working Very few musicians are full-time employees of one band

Sponsors 17:09 SPONSOR: Shopify – For anyone to sell anywhere, Shopify is giving you a fourteen-day trial and full access to Shopify’s entire suite of features. Visit Shopify.com/sbs to get yours! 18:45 PODCAST: Beyond The To-Do List — We can all use a little help being more productive, even if that just means hearing new options on taking breaks to recharge! You’re sure to find an episode that meets you where you are and helps you overcome your productivity hurdles!

19:59 Who runs the band?

00:37:42 When does the love get lost

00:48:53 BB 393 & GG 354 Outtro

