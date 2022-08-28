Mastering Marketing and Sales with Darren Moffatt » Succeed As Your Own Boss

Darren Moffatt is the founder and Chief Nerd at Nerdsofbusiness.com and the Host of The Nerds of Business Podcast. An award-winning entrepreneur with a proven track record of online success, he is an insightful digital strategist, an in-demand speaker at business events on the topic of online marketing and digital disruption, and regularly features in the media. He is a recognized leader in both the financial services and digital marketing industries, and over a period of twenty years has helped hundreds of businesses grow. He launched his first start-up in 2006, and Seniors First remains today the largest reverse mortgage broker in Australia and has originated in excess of 3,000 loans. In 2012 Darren co-founded a tech start-up ‘Facebook for Neighbours’ called Housenet. The social networking site was later awarded as one of the top 100 Innovations in Australia in the Smart 100 Index. Since 2014 Darren has been Director of Digital Strategy & Content at 5-star digital marketing and SEO agency, Webbuzz.

Today, Darren joins us to share his expertise in the field of marketing, sales, and lead generation. We look at areas of focus when trying to improve sales, get some advice on making a good pitch, and examine ways in which business owners may struggle with marketing and sales. We discuss the sales funnel, what the most important step may be, and how to gain an edge in the consideration stage. We also talk about lead generation in small businesses, having multiple forms going at once, and how it differs in b2b vs b2c.

“You’ve really got to be focused on the problem you’re solving for your target market.” – Darren Moffatt

This week on SmallBizChat Podcast:

What is an “elevator pitch”?

Keeping empathy and humanity in your approach

The importance of personal connection

Tips for lead generation

The advantage of retargeting ads

Why B2B marketing has a higher threshold of trust

Understanding and tracking related data

