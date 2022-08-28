Best Commercial Bar Equipment for Businesses in 2022

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Running a bar can be a lucrative business, but once you are up and running, it requires maintaining, repairing, and buying bar accessories and supplies. Beyond what your customers will consume, you need quality supplies that can take the wear and tear of daily use.

From glasses to furniture and everything in between, the list of commercial bar supplies can be a very long one. The wholesale bar accessories and supplies on the list are commercial-grade supplies to carry out essential tasks in your bar. And remember, buying quality equipment will deliver many benefits in the long run.

Commercial Bar Supplies for Your Business

The right bar equipment and bar accessories are key for your beverage service business, and purchasing good bar tools and equipment will allow you to provide the best service for your customers. We have curated a list of bar equipment and bar supplies for beverage service businesses to help you get your new bar started or upgrade your established place:

ADT Stainless Steel Commercial Ice Maker

Top Pick: Any beverage service business knows thirsty patrons like their drinks cold. Having a top-tier ice machine can help achieve that. The ADT commercial ice machine will make up to 100 pounds of ice in 24 hours and 120 clear ice cubes for one cycle in just 12 to 20 minutes. It comes with a 55-pound capacity storage bin, and it makes standard-size ice cubes. And you can use in-line or gallon-bottled water to make the ice.

You can adjust the ice-making time and thickness of the ice cubes on the LCD panel along with the different operations of the machine. It has a stainless steel body with energy-saving features, foamed insulation, blue light, and self-cleaning features.

This ice machine is 35.5 x 20.4 x 18.7 inches and weighs 74 Pounds.

ADT Stainless Steel Under Counter Freestanding Commercial Ice Maker Machine

Buy on Amazon

Bar Maid Electric Glass Washer

Runner Up: Glasswashers give bar service workers the ability to keep clean glasses available all the time. And the less time a customer has to wait for their drink, the better. The Bar Maid glasswasher has five spinning brushes powered by a 1/3 HP motor running on 110 volts.

Each spinning brush cleans glasses faster with a unique splash guard system designed to keep the user and counter dry. The design also allows it to be installed in any sink. The washer is made from 11-gauge stainless steel and is UL, CSA, and NSF Approved and meets ETL standards.

This glasswasher is 16 x 11.1 x 19.6 inches and weighs 25.95 Pounds.

Bar Maid Upright 5-Brush Electric Glass Washer

Buy on Amazon

EdgeStar Full Size Dual Tap Kegerator

Best Value: Kegerators keep your beer or other carbonated beverage cool while making it easy to dispense. If you serve beer at your bar, you’ll need one. The EdgeStar kegerator can store a full-sized half-shell Sankey standard keg or two sixth kegs with temperatures of low 30s to mid-40s degrees. It comes with rolling casters, a protective floor plate, reversible doors, and a 5 lb. CO2 cylinder (supplied empty) with external or internal mounting capabilities.

This kegerator is 50-7/16? H (includes tap and casters) x 20-3/16? W x 20-1/16? D (Depth w/ external tank mounted: 30-1/2?), weighs 81.6 pounds, and comes with 90-day labor and 1-year parts warranty. This unit does not support Coors, Miller rubberized, or oversized kegs.

EdgeStar Full Size Stainless Steel Dual Tap Kegerator & Draft Beer Dispenser

Buy on Amazon

Hamilton Beach Commercial Blender

Most bars and bar service businesses serve cocktails that require blending something. The Hamilton Beach Fury Blender is durable and powerful – a 3H motor blends even thick ingredients in a short amount of time.

The blending mechanism uses the Wave Action System with a unique container and blade design for super-creamy results. Other features include a break-resistant polycarbonate jar, an all-metal drive clutch, and a timer with auto-shutoff.

This blender is 17.99 x 7.01 x 7.99 inches and weighs 10.95 Pounds.

Hamilton Beach Commercial The Fury Blender

Buy on Amazon

DuraSteel 3 Compartment Stainless Steel Bar Sink

Made from premium 18-gauge, 304 commercial grade stainless steel, the DuraSteel bar sink has an anti-rust and anti-corrosive finish. The Integrated design has three sinks with draining boards for soaking, washing, and draining. Additionally, it comes with four different draining board configurations and a high backsplash guard.

The compartments are 10? L x 14? W x 10? D, a 4.9-gallon compartment, a 13” drainboard length, and a 1.9” drainage opening. The leg bracing has adjustable plastic feet to protect your floor from scratches, and it includes a wall-mount faucet, a drainer, a strainer, and installation kits.

This sink is 60 x 18.75 x 30 inches and weighs 78 Pounds.

DuraSteel 3 Compartment Stainless Steel Bar Sink NSF Certified Double Drainboard

Buy on Amazon

Highball & Chaser Premium Bar Mats

At 1 cm thick, this bar mat is made from heavy-duty and flexible rubber. And the thick elliptical prongs not only stabilize drinks but also contain spills within the mat. This stops liquid from spreading all over your bar when making drinks.

The mat is dishwasher safe, has a non-slip bottom, and is also non-toxic.

This bar mat is 17.63 x 11.77 x 0.63 inches and weighs 2.18 pounds.

Highball & Chaser Premium Bar Mat 18in x 12in 1cm Thick Durable and Stylish Service Bar Mat for Spills, Countertop Dish Drying Mat, Glass Drying Mat

Buy on Amazon

G2S Bartending Kit

A premium bartending kit is essential for making a variety of drinks and cocktails. The G2S kit is made from 304 stainless steel that is corrosion-proof with laser precision seal points.

The kit of bar tools comes with a 25 oz. party-sized Bar Shaker, fine mesh strainer, cocktail muddler, double jigger 2 oz 1 oz, tongs, reamer for extracting fresh citrus juice, citrus zester with a peeler, Hawthorne strainer with tight coils, 2 wine stops, 4 liquor pourers plus 4 dust caps, and a bar spoon for layered drinks. And it all fits in the included bamboo stand.

G2S Bartending Kit, 17 pcs Professional Bartender Accessories Cocktail Shakers Set

Buy on Amazon

Winco Double Speed Rail

Speed rails provide quick access to your most often used bar products, so having them can be a time saver. The double-speed rails by Winco are 8″D x 32″W x 6.25″H and can accommodate most standard-sized bottles.

Winco Double Speed Rails 32-Inch

Buy on Amazon

Three Door Back Bar Cooler Counter

Another must-have piece of bar equipment is a back bar cooler. They not only display your beverages but also keep them cool and organized. This back bar cooler features a spacious interior with removable shelves, LED lighting, and a digital temperature display. Sliding doors provide easy access and the auto defrost function prevents freezing.

The shelves are adjustable to accommodate different-sized beer and wine bottles. This unit is 35.4” L x 20.5” W x 35.4” H and is ETL listed and NSF compliant.

KoolMore Three Door Back Bar Cooler Counter Height Beverage Refrigerator

Buy on Amazon

Stainless Steel Drop in Ice Chest

Another important piece of underbar equipment is a drop-in ice chest. Having one allows bartenders to fill a glass with ice in one quick motion.

This drop-in ice bin is brushed 304 stainless steel material for long-lasting durability and is double-walled for better insulation.

Happybuy Drop in Ice Chest 23”L x 17”W x 12”H with Cover

Element Lux LED Open Sign

Buy on Amazon

9 Piece Garnish Center

This portable garnish center has 9 compartments and a domed lid to prevent garnishes from getting crushed. It accommodates EZ chill ice packs and is dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. The unit is 22 x 7.25 x 8.5 inches and weighs 4.38 lbs.

San Jamar BD4023S 9 Piece The Dome Garnish Center 4.5qt Capacity

Buy on Amazon

Stainless Steel Insulated Beverage Tub

A beverage tub is a must-have for bars – it puts your products on display and allows easy access to beverage service. This large model by Real Deal Steel is double insulated to keep drinks cold for longer and save on ice. At 6 gallons, it can hold about a case of beer or 12 bottles of wine with room to spare for ice. Or, it can hold about 40 lbs of ice alone.

Stainless Steel Insulated Beverage Tub 6 Gallon Round Double Walled Party Tub

Buy on Amazon

Wall Mounted Beer Bottle Opener with Cap Catcher

Bottle openers are one of the most important bar tools you’ll need if you own a drinking establishment. This pack of 2 wall-mounted bottle openers is made from durable stainless steel to withstand heavy usage. Hanging your bottle openers on the wall can free up counter space and won’t get lost like handheld openers.

Stainless Steel Beer Bottle Opener Wall Mounted with Cap Catcher 2 pk

Buy on Amazon

High Top Portable Bar

A portable bar is a life-saver when an unexpected rush stops in. Just a few set-up steps and you’ve got an additional workspace! This high-top portable bar from GoBar is 3″ D x 39″W x 15″H and comes with three interchangeable skirt designs and a carrying case. This portable high-top bar is made from sturdy but lightweight aluminum and has a waterproof MDF worktop.

GoBar Portable High Top Bar with 3 Front Skirts and Carrying Case

Buy on Amazon

What to Look for in Bar Supplies and Bar Equipment:

There are many different types of bars. The equipment and supplies you need will differ whether it is a sports bar, wine bar, or neighborhood bar. If you serve food at your bar, you will need some restaurant equipment and supplies as well. So, when you purchase each piece of equipment, make sure it can serve the specific needs of your bar.

Ice Machines: With a wide range of sizes and capabilities, ice machines come in many different configurations. Look for ice output in 24 hours as well as in short periods such as 12 or 20 minutes. Storage bin capacity is also key.

With a wide range of sizes and capabilities, ice machines come in many different configurations. Look for ice output in 24 hours as well as in short periods such as 12 or 20 minutes. Storage bin capacity is also key. Electric Glass Washer: Look for a washer that can install in any sink and can wash multiple glasses. The more, the better.

Look for a washer that can install in any sink and can wash multiple glasses. The more, the better. Kegerator: Just like ice machines, kegerators also come in different configurations. Look for kegerators that can hold standard kegs as well as support rubberized or oversized kegs.

Just like ice machines, kegerators also come in different configurations. Look for kegerators that can hold standard kegs as well as support rubberized or oversized kegs. Blenders: Commercial blenders need strong motors and readily available parts. If you use your blender a lot, look for a motor with at least 1 horsepower, the better option is a 3 HP motor.

Commercial blenders need strong motors and readily available parts. If you use your blender a lot, look for a motor with at least 1 horsepower, the better option is a 3 HP motor. Bar Sink: A stainless steel sink with multiple compartments is a good equipment to have to keep your tools clean. Look for premium 18-gauge, 304 commercial grade stainless steel.

A stainless steel sink with multiple compartments is a good equipment to have to keep your tools clean. Look for premium 18-gauge, 304 commercial grade stainless steel. Speed Rails: These generally come in one or two tiers and keep your most popular bar products close at hand. Be sure to purchase ones that will hold up to heavy usage.

These generally come in one or two tiers and keep your most popular bar products close at hand. Be sure to purchase ones that will hold up to heavy usage. Bar Mat: A quality bar mat will keep your bar clean by keeping spills manageable. Look for heavy-duty and flexible rubber to contain spills.

A quality bar mat will keep your bar clean by keeping spills manageable. Look for heavy-duty and flexible rubber to contain spills. Bartending Kit: A kit made with 304 stainless steel will last a long time, even with heavy use.

A kit made with 304 stainless steel will last a long time, even with heavy use. Bottle Openers: Bottle openers will be used a LOT. Some are wall mounted, which is convenient and saves space. Or you could go with the handheld kind – just be sure that whichever you choose is made from a strong material that will last.

Bottle openers will be used a LOT. Some are wall mounted, which is convenient and saves space. Or you could go with the handheld kind – just be sure that whichever you choose is made from a strong material that will last. Back Bar Storage: These come in varying sizes and many have adjustable or removable shelves to fit your needs. Look for units that are easy to clean and maintain.

These come in varying sizes and many have adjustable or removable shelves to fit your needs. Look for units that are easy to clean and maintain. Beverage Tubs: Again, these are available in different sizes to fit your needs. And they provide an enticing display for thirsty patrons. Beverage tubs should be able to withstand a lot of use, so look for durable stainless steel or other sturdy materials.

Commercial Bar Supplies for Excellent Bar Service

Because the list of bar supplies your business needs is going to be long, it is best to have a list with all the things you need. This will not only show you what you need, but when this equipment needs to be repaired or replaced, you can reference the list to see where you stand.

Divide the list into categories that serve the bar and date each purchase/addition as well as maintenance and repair. This will not only help you keep your inventory in order, but it will also show how much you spend on your supplies. Here are some examples of the different categories and some corresponding supplies.

Glassware: Shot glasses, pint glasses, wine glasses, champagne glasses, martini glasses, mixing glasses, cocktail glasses, pitchers, and other glassware

Bartending Tools and Accessories: Bottle and can openers, cutting boards, garnishing tools, citrus juicers, liquor bottle pourers, wine openers, bar towels, cocktail shakers

Food and Restaurant Equipment and Supplies: Condiment caddies, plates, dishes, silverware, paper products, straws and stirrers, and other food-related supplies and equipment.

Coolers and Refrigeration: Wine coolers, storage cooler, back bar cooler, ice machine, kegerator.

Other Bar Supplies and Bar Equipment: Glass racks, speed rails, ice crushers, blenders, coffee makers, food prep tools, portable bar carts, etc.

Depending on the type of bar you open, you may need additional supplies to run your business.

Purchasing Wholesale Bar Accessories and Choosing the Right Ones

It is worth mentioning again that good quality equipment will pay dividends in the long run. It will mean fewer repairs and better warranties from the manufacturers. This, in turn, can help keep your expenses down and your customers happy.

Whether you are looking to open a bar or have an established business, having the right bar tools and accessories will help ensure your success as a beverage service business.

